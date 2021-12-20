As the home underdog, the Chicago Bears will try to spring the upset over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. The Bears (4-9), who have clinched their first losing season since 2017, are just 1-7 after starting the year 3-2. The Vikings (6-7) have plenty to play for and will try to even their record in an effort to avoid a second consecutive losing season. Minnesota is just 2-5 on the road and 4-16 in Chicago over the past 20 seasons.

Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Bears odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5. Before you make any Bears vs. Vikings picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Vikings vs. Bears spread: Vikings -6.5

Vikings vs. Bears over-under: 45.5 points

Vikings vs. Bears money line: Minnesota -280, Chicago +230

MIN: Vikings are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine Week 15 games

CHI: Over has hit in last two Bears games



Why the Vikings can cover

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has played well against the Bears and is looking for his third game in a row against Chicago with two or more touchdown passes and a 95 or better rating. He has a 90-plus rating in 14 straight road starts, the longest streak all-time. He will look for his 10th road game in a row with multiple TD passes. With 27 touchdown passes, Cousins is just the fifth player in league history to have 25 or more touchdown passes in seven straight seasons.

Running back Dalvin Cook is coming off a monster game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, carrying 27 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns. It was his fourth game of the season rushing for at least 100 yards. For the year, he is closing in on 1,000 yards with 978 on 198 carries (4.9 average).

Why the Bears can cover

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is one of Chicago's top weapons and is looking for his seventh home game in a row with five or more receptions. He had a touchdown catch in his last meeting against the Vikings, a 33-27 win at Minnesota on Dec. 20, 2020. For the season, he has a team-high 52 receptions on 95 targets for 740 yards (14.2 average) and three scores. He has converted 33 first downs.

Also powering the offense is running back David Montgomery, who has a team-high 608 yards on 144 carries (4.2 average). He has also converted 36 first downs. Last week, Montgomery had six receptions and 81 yards from scrimmage, including 42 yards rushing. He has 342 yards from scrimmage and three rushing touchdowns in three career games against Minnesota. He will be looking for his third game in a row against the Vikings with 110 or more yards rushing and a rushing touchdown.

