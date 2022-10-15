The Minnesota Vikings will try to extend their winning streak to four games when they face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota has bounced back from a loss at Philadelphia with a trio of wins over Detroit, New Orleans and Chicago. Miami is on a two-game losing streak and is expected to have its third-string quarterback under center.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 3 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Vikings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 45.5.

The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Vikings vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -3

Dolphins vs. Vikings over/under: 45.5 points

Why the Dolphins can cover

Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson is expected to start for Miami following concussions to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Thompson was able to get the first reps of his career last week, completing 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. Miami's rushing attack should be able to take some pressure off Thompson on Sunday, as running back Raheem Mostert is averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

Thompson also has a pair of high-level wide receivers to work with in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, who have combined for nearly 1,000 receiving yards already this season. Minnesota is on a three-game winning streak, but it has had trouble closing out games this season. The Vikings have won all three of those games by one possession and have failed to cover the spread in four consecutive games.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota should have an easier time closing out this game than it has so far this season, as Miami's offense is not built to come back from a deficit with Thompson at quarterback. The Vikings will be able to stack the box and force Thompson to throw, which is what the Jets did in a 40-17 blowout last week. Minnesota has one of the league's best offenses, scoring at least 28 points in three straight games.

Running back Dalvin Cook has rushed for 373 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 40 receptions for 547 yards and two scores. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for at least 260 yards in three straight games, completing 32 of 41 passes last week. The Vikings have covered the spread in four of their last six games against Miami.

