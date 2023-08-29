After reportedly fielding calls inquiring about his availability, the Vikings have decided to waive receiver and former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, according to ESPN.

The 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Reagor was traded from Philadelphia to Minnesota last summer in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. He caught just eight passes for 104 yards and a score during his first season with the Vikings. Reagor's spot on the 53-man roster will reportedly be taken by former Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin.

Jalen Reagor MIN • WR • #5 TAR 13 REC 8 REC YDs 104 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Reagor, 23, caught 31 passes for 396 yards and a score during his rookie season. His biggest moment that season came on a 73-yard punt return against the Packers in Week 13.

His numbers were relatively the same in 2021 (33 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns) despite playing in six more games. Reagor muffed a pair of punts during the Eagles' wild card playoff loss to the Buccaneers.

Prior to the NFL, Reagor enjoyed a solid college career at TCU. He caught 73 passes for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore and had a pair of touchdowns on punt returns during his junior season.