Von Miller offers unique insight, perspective on NFL players demanding trades
Miller had an interesting answer toward the ever-changing landscape of the NFL in players wanting out of their current teams
Von Miller isn't planning to demand a trade from the Denver Broncos any time soon, but it's become easier for the All-Pro linebacker to accomplish that task thanks to the recent trade involving Minkah Fitzpatrick and the sudden release of Antonio Brown -- if he wanted to. Brown pulled off enough tricks to force his way out of Oakland and end up with the New England Patriots while the Dolphins grated Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade, which the second-year safety ended up with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The latest player to demand a trade is Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a request the Jaguars are expected to make in the coming days. The star NFL players being on the move and forcing their way out of situations is beneficial to Miller, who can easily request the same if the Broncos were to fall out of contention in the coming weeks.
"You have seen some players that just find a way to go about in their contracts to go to a better team or a team of their choice. I think it's good," Miller said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. "If you don't see a future in your team right now, why wait it out? Why waste time on games, why waste energy trying to stick with the same team you 're with now if you don't see a future with it, especially if the team doesn't see a future with it? Why not find a team that does."
Miller recognized it's hard to get a trade done in the NFL, but acknowledged star players can find a way to pull it off. The Broncos linebacker certainly qualifies as a star -- Miller has 98 sacks in his career in his ninth season, earning All-Pro first team honors three times and seven Pro Bowl selections. A six-year, $114.5 million deal signed in 2016 won't hold up any team from acquiring Miller either, as he is one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL.
"You can't hide talent and the player that is talented enough to do it," Miller said. "I think they're (Fiztpatrick and Ramsey) are able to empower themselves to get out of contract or find teams that are able to trade for them. Especially if the team doesn't see a future in a player, why not get a trade?"
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Titans-Jaguars live updates, analysis
Follow along as we provide live updates and analysis of the Titans-Jaguars matchup on 'Thursday...
-
Titans vs Jaguars odds, TNF picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated Titans vs. Jaguars on Thursday Night Football 10,000...
-
Taco Charlton claimed by the Dolphins
Charlton will face his former team, the Cowboys, on Sunday
-
NFL Week 3: How to watch Bengals-Bills
Both teams enter the contest going in different directions, and one is feverishly trying to...
-
Antonio Brown speaks with Patriots media
Brown answered football-related questions in his first media session since joining the Patriots
-
Top Picks: Titans-Jaguars on TNF
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets