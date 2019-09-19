Von Miller offers unique insight, perspective on NFL players demanding trades

Von Miller isn't planning to demand a trade from the Denver Broncos any time soon, but it's become easier for the All-Pro linebacker to accomplish that task thanks to the recent trade involving Minkah Fitzpatrick and the sudden release of Antonio Brown -- if he wanted to. Brown pulled off enough tricks to force his way out of Oakland and end up with the New England Patriots while the Dolphins grated Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade, which the second-year safety ended up with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The latest player to demand a trade is Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a request the Jaguars are expected to make in the coming days. The star NFL players being on the move and forcing their way out of situations is beneficial to Miller, who can easily request the same if the Broncos were to fall out of contention in the coming weeks.

"You have seen some players that just find a way to go about in their contracts to go to a better team or a team of their choice. I think it's good," Miller said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. "If you don't see a future in your team right now, why wait it out? Why waste time on games, why waste energy trying to stick with the same team you 're with now if you don't see a future with it, especially if the team doesn't see a future with it? Why not find a team that does."

Miller recognized it's hard to get a trade done in the NFL, but acknowledged star players can find a way to pull it off. The Broncos linebacker certainly qualifies as a star -- Miller has 98 sacks in his career in his ninth season, earning All-Pro first team honors three times and seven Pro Bowl selections. A six-year, $114.5 million deal signed in 2016 won't hold up any team from acquiring Miller either, as he is one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL.

"You can't hide talent and the player that is talented enough to do it," Miller said. "I think they're (Fiztpatrick and Ramsey) are able to empower themselves to get out of contract or find teams that are able to trade for them. Especially if the team doesn't see a future in a player, why not get a trade?"