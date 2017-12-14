Warren Sapp admits to buying sex toys for former NFL Network co-worker

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp took to the radio waves on Wednesday to respond to several allegations that were made against him in a sexual harassment lawsuit that was recently filed by a former employee of the NFL Network.

In the lawsuit, which led to the immediate suspension of Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans, former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor alleges that Sapp gave her sex toys as Christmas gifts for three straight years, showed her nude photos of women, and once urinated in her presence.

During an interview with WINZ-AM in Miami, Sapp didn't exactly deny those claims. On the issue of sex toys, Sapp admitted that he bought Cantor a sex toy, but he claims it wasn't harassment because it was just harmless fun.

"We were sitting there around Christmas time and everybody brought a Christmas gift, a little holiday joy for everybody," Sapp said, via USA Today. "So, my man had made a little novelty thing that looked like mascara, eyeliner and different things. Little toys for ladies that move around a little bit. I showed them pictures and (the makeup artists) said bring me some, so I brought them some for the makeup ladies."

In the lawsuit, Cantor claims she was forced to work in the men's bathroom at times during her 10-year career at the NFL Network and during one of her shifts, she claims that Sapp came in the bathroom and urinated in front of her. Sapp didn't deny being in the bathroom, but he did deny the second part.

"I did walk in the bathroom, but I did not urinate in front of her," Sapp said. "I didn't pee in front of my wife and I was married to her for nine years. It's just not something you (do). What is that about? It's not cute. It's not sexual. It's not something you want to see. Last time I checked, if you ate some asparagus, it might stink."

Sapp also said he might have showed Cantor a few pictures of women that he had been dating, but he said that none of them were ever naked in the photographs. The way Sapp sees it, none of this was sexual harassment.

"Where is the harassment at?" Sapp said. "I'm the notorious one. I'm always the bad guy. That's why I'm in here today. Ain't no #metoo, nothing. No sexual harassment. You are not going to put that on me."

The former Buccaneers star worked at the NFL Network until February 2015, when he was fired after soliciting a prostitute in the early hours of the morning following Super Bowl XLIX in Phoenix.

The NFL Network is also facing an allegation from sports reporter Lindsay McCorkmick. In a post to Instagram, McCormick said she was asked a sexist question while she was interviewing for a job.

"If we hire you, do you plan on getting immediately knocked up like the rest of them," is what McCormick was allegedly asked.

Although that's not a good look for the network, McCormick did commend NFLN for getting rid of the man who interviewed her. McCormick is a broadcaster who has done work for both ESPN and NBC.