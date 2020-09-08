The running back position has been in flux this offseason for the Washington Football Team. Many thought it was time for Derrius Guice to overthrow Adrian Peterson on the depth chart, but both players did not make the final roster for different reasons. There was also considerable hype surrounding second-year running back Bryce Love and rookie Antonio Gibson, but even they were not listed as the No. 1 running back in Washington's first depth chart. That spot belonged to free-agent addition J.D. McKissic.

Washington kept a total of four running backs on its 53-man roster. They added McKissic and Peyton Barber in free agency, but both were expected to be competing for a final roster spot. McKissic originally entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State. He secured a roster spot with the Seattle Seahawks for two seasons but was more of a receiving back. McKissic spent last season with the Detroit Lions, and recorded 72 total touches for 438 yards and one receiving touchdown.

McKissic received plenty of work in training camp and impressed more often than not. One thing worth mentioning about Washington's running back rotation is that the order on the depth chart may not end up being important in Scott Turner's offense. Washington will likely use multiple running backs at the same time.

Another player that impressed in camp that is sure to challenge McKissic is Gibson. The first-year offensive weapon out of Memphis is versatile enough to play at either wide receiver or running back, and head coach Ron Rivera has said that he has big plans for him -- although he wants to keep those a secret right now. McKissic being listed as the starting back could also hint at what Washington plans on doing in this new offense. All four running backs can be utilized as pass-catchers, and Washington kept just five wide receivers on the roster.