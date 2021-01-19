The Washington Football Team is finalizing a deal to hire Marty Hurney as its general manager, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The Maryland native had been the Carolina Panthers general manager before he was fired in December after Carolina's 4-10 start.

Hurney, 65, worked alongside head coach Ron Rivera in Carolina from 2011-2012 and then again from 2017-2019. He is credited for the draft selections of Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, among others.

Hurney's NFL career began in public relations with Washington in 1988. He was the assistant general manager of the San Diego Chargers beginning in 1990 before joining Carolina as director of football administration in 1999.

In Rivera's first season with Washington, he compiled a 7-9 record en route to a division crown. Washington has each of its picks in the first five rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, as well as an additional second round pick from San Francisco in the Trent Williams deal. Spotrac.com projects that the franchise will have the sixth most salary cap space available this offseason.

Possessing one of the most terrifying defensive fronts in football, Hurney will likely turn attention to finding a franchise quarterback and surrounding that player with additional weapons outside of wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson.

The Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Lions, and Texans have all filled their respective general manager vacancies, leaving Jacksonville as the only one currently unfilled.