The Washington Football Team moved to 5-6 on Monday night with their 17-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, and their three-game win streak has now catapulted them into the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They couldn't have won without running back J.D. McKissic, as he scored both of Washington's two touchdowns, but he exited the game early in the fourth quarter after a scary collision with defensive back Quandre Diggs.

McKissic went low on Diggs when trying to split two defenders, and his head went straight into the defender's quad. McKissic laid on the ground for some time, and then was carted off the field. He had sat up and was looking OK, but the early exit via cart was worrisome. After the game, McKissic's agent, Doug Hendrickson, took to Twitter to announce that his client was all good.

McKissic rushed seven times for 30 yards and a touchdown, and caught five passes for 26 yards and another touchdown. Antonio Gibson rushed for 111 yards, but McKissic was the headliner of Washington's offense when it came to capitalizing in the red zone.

The running back who spent his first three seasons in Seattle has become an important facet of Washington's offense on the ground and in the receiving game. He has shown up in several pivotal moments during the course of Washington's 2021 campaign -- including his 30-yard game-winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 -- which he scored with just 33 seconds left on the clock.

It remains to be seen if McKissic will miss time with whatever injury he suffered on Monday night, but it appears it's nothing serious.