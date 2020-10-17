Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Francisco

Current Records: Los Angeles 4-1; San Francisco 2-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams lost both of their matches to the San Francisco 49ers last season on scores of 7-20 and 31-34, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Rams and San Francisco will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Los Angeles won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Los Angeles ran circles around the Washington Football Team this past Sunday, and the extra yardage (429 yards vs. 108 yards) paid off. Los Angeles strolled past Washington with points to spare, taking the game 30-10. Los Angeles QB Jared Goff was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 309 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Goff's 56-yard TD bomb to WR Robert Woods in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the evening started off rough for the 49ers this past Sunday, and it ended that way, too. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 43-17 to the Miami Dolphins. San Francisco was down 37-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Raheem Mostert, who picked up 90 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Los Angeles is now 4-1 while San Francisco sits at 2-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles ranks second in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with seven on the season. San Francisco is completely their equal: they also come into the contest with seven rushing touchdowns.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara,, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara,, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

San Francisco have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.