Jason and Travis Kelce have certainly skyrocketed in popularity as far as some of the NFL's biggest stars go. However, some celebrities clearly aren't aware of who the football players are.

During Monday's celebrity edition of "Wheel of Fortune," there was a clue for the puzzle that said "family," and the answer was very clearly "Travis and Jason Kelce." Despite solving the majority of the puzzle, designer Christian Siriano and actresses Sarah Levy ("Schitt's Creek") and Krysten Ritter ("Breaking Bad") were unable to come up with the correct answer.

Ritter ended up spinning the wheel in an attempt to guess more letters to help solve the puzzle. The actress was able to identify that part of the answer was "Travis and Jason," but failed to figure out that "Kelce" was the conclusion of the puzzle.

Ritter was eventually able to guess the final letter to finish the puzzle, but she ended up mispronouncing "Kelce." She also added that she had no idea who the NFL brothers were.

Levy did proclaim that she knew that the two were football players, but there was a different reason that she knew.

"It's a Taylor Swift thing," Ritter said. "Sadly, it's the only reason I know who [they are]."