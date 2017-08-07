WATCH: Boy who has survived eight open heart surgeries scores TD at Colts camp

The early part of training camp is often fairly boring. A lot of it is used for installation and instruction rather than real competition, and things don't really get going until you're a few weeks in and the starters are preparing to play in actual preseason games.

One of the benefits of that early portion of camp, though, is that teams often get visits from inspiring people from outside the organization. This week, the Indianapolis Colts got just such a visit. Michael Deiter (we're assuming that's his last name based on the jersey he wore to practice) is 10 years old and a survivor of eight open-heart surgeries. He stopped by camp and played a little running back.

At 10 years old, Michael has survived 8 open heart surgeries.



Last night he ran for a touchdown with Frank Gore as his lead blocker: pic.twitter.com/kBc8q19zUy — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 7, 2017

As noted, that's Frank Gore throwing the lead blocks around the edge, and it's second-year wideout Chester Rogers that lifted him up once he made it into the end zone. Michael scored off "Trey Right, sweep right to Michael," which is a heck of a play-call from backup QB Scott Tolzein, filling in for the injured Andrew Luck.