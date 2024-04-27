The Denver Broncos didn't just add to their pass rush when they spent their third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Utah linebacker Jonah Elliss. They ensured the continuation of a growing family tradition, confirming a fourth different Elliss brother will now be an active player in the NFL.

Elliss, 22, joins older siblings Kaden, Christian and Noah at the professional level. Kaden, 28, is a starting linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons, a year removed from landing a big free-agent deal following a run with the New Orleans Saints. Christian, 25, plays linebacker for the New England Patriots. And Noah, 25, is a defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The foursome also share an accomplished athlete of a father in Luther Elliss, a 1995 first-round pick out of Utah who went on to enjoy a 10-year, two-time Pro Bowl NFL career, primarily with the Detroit Lions. Luther now serves as the defensive tackles coach for Utah, where his son Jonah starred on defense.

While on the smaller side (6-2, 248) for the edge spot, the youngest Elliss was productive to close his college career, logging 12 sacks in 2023. He's likely to compete for an immediate and sizable role in Denver, with the Broncos entering the draft in search of top pass-rushing assistance. He's also the first of the Elliss children to be drafted, as both Christian and Noah went undrafted as prospects in 2021-2022.