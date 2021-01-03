Who's Playing

Washington @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Washington 6-9; Philadelphia 4-10-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Philadelphia Eagles are heading back home. Philadelphia and the Washington Football Team will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles will be seeking to avenge the 27-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 13 of last year.

It looks like Philadelphia must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. They took a 37-17 bruising from the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia might not have won anyway, but their 115 penalty yards sure didn't help matters. No one had a standout game offensively for Philadelphia, but they got scores from RB Miles Sanders and WR DeSean Jackson. QB Jalen Hurts ended up with a passer rating of 125.70.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Carolina Panthers last week, falling 20-13. RB J.D. McKissic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught eight passes for one TD and 77 yards.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 4. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. One last thing to keep an eye on: Philadelphia gashed the right side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the right sideline for 94 yards on 6.27 yards per rush. That's bad news for Washington, who had a hard time containing the rush on the right side of the field against Carolina.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $135.29

Odds

The Football Team are a 4-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last 11 games against Washington.