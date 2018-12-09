Watch Miami vs. New England: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)

Current records: Miami 6-6-1; New England 9-3-1

What to Know

New England will challenge Miami on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

New England are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Last week, New England had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 24-10 win over Minnesota.

As for Miami, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Indianapolis, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Miami managed a somewhat close 21-17 victory over Buffalo. Buffalo can consider this payback for the 16-22 defeat they dealt Miami the last time the teams encountered one another.

New England took their contest against Miami when the two teams last met by a conclusive 38-7 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for New England since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $185.41

Prediction

The Patriots are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.

This season, Miami are 7-5-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 7-3-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 9 point favorite.

Over/Under: 49.5

Series History

New England have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Miami.

2018 - New England Patriots 38 vs. Miami Dolphins 7

2017 - Miami Dolphins 27 vs. New England Patriots 20

2017 - New England Patriots 35 vs. Miami Dolphins 17

2016 - Miami Dolphins 14 vs. New England Patriots 35

2016 - New England Patriots 31 vs. Miami Dolphins 24

2015 - Miami Dolphins 20 vs. New England Patriots 10

2015 - New England Patriots 36 vs. Miami Dolphins 7

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Tom Brady: 23.81 points

Rob Gronkowski: 9.2 points

James White: 11.01 points

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 81 degrees.