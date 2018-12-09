Watch Miami vs. New England: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Miami Dolphins (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)
Current records: Miami 6-6-1; New England 9-3-1
What to Know
New England will challenge Miami on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
New England are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Last week, New England had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 24-10 win over Minnesota.
As for Miami, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Indianapolis, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Miami managed a somewhat close 21-17 victory over Buffalo. Buffalo can consider this payback for the 16-22 defeat they dealt Miami the last time the teams encountered one another.
New England took their contest against Miami when the two teams last met by a conclusive 38-7 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for New England since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $185.41
Prediction
The Patriots are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.
This season, Miami are 7-5-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 7-3-2 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 9 point favorite.
Over/Under: 49.5
Series History
New England have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Miami.
- 2018 - New England Patriots 38 vs. Miami Dolphins 7
- 2017 - Miami Dolphins 27 vs. New England Patriots 20
- 2017 - New England Patriots 35 vs. Miami Dolphins 17
- 2016 - Miami Dolphins 14 vs. New England Patriots 35
- 2016 - New England Patriots 31 vs. Miami Dolphins 24
- 2015 - Miami Dolphins 20 vs. New England Patriots 10
- 2015 - New England Patriots 36 vs. Miami Dolphins 7
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Tom Brady: 23.81 points
- Rob Gronkowski: 9.2 points
- James White: 11.01 points
Weather
The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 81 degrees.
