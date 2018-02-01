WATCH: Minneapolis mayor isn't happy about welcoming Eagles fans to Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl set to be played in Minneapolis on Sunday, the mayor of the city, Jacob Frey, got stuck with the most awkward job of the week: He had to make a video welcoming Eagles fans to Minnesota.

Let's quickly rehash why it might be awkward for the mayor of Minneapolis to welcome Eagles fans to his city. For one, the Eagles kept the Vikings from playing in a home Super Bowl when they absolutely thrashed them 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game.

Oh, and let's not forget about the fact that Vikings fans definitely were NOT welcome in Philadelphia. In the aftermath of the Vikings' NFC title loss, several videos came out that showed what Vikings fans had to deal with during their trip to Lincoln Financial Field. In one video, Eagles fans were caught throwing cans and bottles full of beer at Vikings fans. In another video, Eagles fans even went after the Vikings team bus, which got hit with multiple objects on its way out of the stadium.

Things got so bad that Case Keenum was even afraid for his family.

Despite all of that, Frey still welcomes Eagles fans to Minneapolis in a video that was the perfect combination of funny and making fun of Eagles fans.

"A big welcome to the New England Patriot and Philadelphia Eagles fans," Frey says in the video. "For the Eagles fans, don't worry, we're going to be greasing all the lamp posts, so you feel right at home."

The video then ends with a perfect twist where we find out that Frey is NOT happy about welcoming Philly fans to his city. I won't spoil the ending, but you can see it by watching the entire video below.