While the Buffalo Bills' decision on Wednesday to trade Stefon Diggs caught most everybody by surprise, Tom Brady had long envisioned this move coming to fruition.

Two years ago, during Capital One's The Match involving himself and fellow quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, Brady alluded that the Bills' quarterback will lose his top receiver after Rodgers and Mahomes saw their best wideouts leave town that offseason.

"I've got my boy, Mike [Evans], ready to catch," a smiling Brady said to his fellow quarterbacks. "I don't even know, who caught Aaron's? Davante [Adams] left him. Tyreek [Hill] left you, Patrick. Josh, don't worry. Someone's going to leave you, too."

Brady's warning to Allen ultimately became a reality Wednesday, when the Bills traded Diggs and two future late-round draft picks to the Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick. Like Rodgers and Mahomes before him, Allen will now try to have success without his No. 1 receiver.

Allen is surely hoping to mimic what Mahomes has been able to do after losing Hill. Mahomes is coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins and is currently trying to become the first quarterback to win three straight Super Bowls.

Things haven't been as rosy for Rodgers since he lost Adams. Fresh off back-to-back MVP seasons, Rodgers and the Packers missed the playoffs in 2022. He was looking forward to working with Garrett Wilson in New York before an Achilles injury in Week 1 sidelined him for the rest of the 2023 season.