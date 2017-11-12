WATCH: Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater wipes away tears moments before first game back

Teddy Bridgewater is back. His comeback is complete.

On Sunday, Bridgewater is active for the first time since January 10, 2016 after overcoming a serious, career-threatening knee injury that he suffered on the eve of last season. Bridgewater isn't expected to play against the Redskins, but he will function as the Vikings' backup with Case Keenum continuing his run as the starter. Still, it's a huge moment for Bridgewater considering many thought his career might be over when he went down with that freak, gruesome injury.

So, it's understandable then that moments before the game, the emotions of the moment overtook Bridgewater. He was spotted wiping away tears.

What a moment.



Teddy Bridgewater was emotional in his first game back since his horrific knee injury. pic.twitter.com/6sXIZ7BGJT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2017

Bridgewater suffered the non-contact injury at the end of August 2016. He was quickly rushed to the hospital. Without a starting quarterback, the Vikings traded for Sam Bradford. But Bradford's own knee issues, which landed him on injured reserve, have opened for Bridgewater to reclaim his job. Keenum is quarterbacking the Vikings for now, but Keenum is still Keenum. He's not going to get the Vikings deep into the playoffs.

Before the tragic knee injury, Bridgewater was beginning to show serious signs of development. In his last game as the starter, he should've led the Vikings to a playoff win against the Seahawks, but Blair Walsh missed a chip-shot field goal. He's still only 25 years old.

It's worth noting that this season's Super Bowl will be held in Minnesota and the Vikings entered Sunday with a 6-2 record, potentially setting up a fairytale ending for Bridgewater.