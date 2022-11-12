Two of the top teams in the NFL will collide when the Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The Bills (6-2) share the best record in the AFC with the Chiefs. Buffalo is coming off a 20-17 loss to the Jets. Meanwhile, the Vikings (7-1) have the second best record in the NFL, behind only the undefeated Eagles (8-0). Minnesota has won six in a row. Buffalo is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but which side should you back with your NFL bets? The game is one of 14 on the loaded Week 10 NFL schedule. Elsewhere around the league, the Packers and Cowboys renew their rivalry in Green Bay, and the Eagles look to go 9-0. Before you make any Week 10 NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein also is 15-12 on his best bets this season, including 9-6 the past five weeks. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Hartstein has locked in his confident picks for three Week 10 games, and he has a parlay that would pay almost 6-1. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 10 NFL parlay picks

After closely studying all 14 Week 10 games, Hartstein loves the Dolphins to cover against the Browns. Miami (6-3) has won three games in a row, including the last two games on the road. Cleveland (3-5) is coming off a bye after a win over the rival Bengals two weeks ago that ended a four-game losing streak.

Hartstein likes that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa faces a Browns defense that allows 24.9 points per game, and just seven teams allow more. "Miami is 6-0 this season when Tua Tagovailoa finishes a game, 13-1 in the last 14," he told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Hartstein's Week NFL parlay picks here.

How to make Week 10 NFL parlays

Hartstein also has locked in two other against the spread picks to complete his parlay, including a play on a team facing a "struggling offense." You can find out who it is, and see the rest of Hartstein's NFL Week 10 parlay picks, at SportsLine.

So which teams should you target in a three-way parlay that pays 6-1? And which team facing a "struggling offense" is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Larry Hartstein's three-way parlay for Week 10, all from the expert who entered the season up more than $3,700, and find out.