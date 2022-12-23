Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will need their jackets when they play Justin Fields and the Bears in Chicago on Saturday. Harsh weather conditions are expected, with the forecast projecting a temperature around 10 degrees and 20 to 30 m.p.h. winds. The Bills are fresh off a tight 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins and have won five games in a row. Buffalo is the +340 favorite to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook. Chicago, meanwhile, is 3-11. Fields has broken out in a big way, dazzling with spectacular runs on the ground and displaying the potential in his arm, but his efforts alone haven't been enough. The Bills are nine-point favorites in the latest Week 16 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Before you make any Week 16 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) to cover against the New York Giants. Saquon Barkley has largely disappeared since Week 10. The former Penn State star finally broke out a bit with 120 total yards in last week's win over Washington, but between then and Week 10's victory over Houston, Barkley had been relatively quiet in his production. That lull coincided with the Giants' sudden reversal in fortune.

New York needs Barkley to thrive to win games, largely due to the team's near total lack of options in the passing game. The offense runs through Barkley. If he can't hack and slash on the ground, the Giants can't move the ball. If Barkley's performance against Washington was an aberration, the Giants will have a rough time with the Vikings. That is one reason the Vikings are covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

