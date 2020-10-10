Through four weeks of the 2020 NFL schedule, only the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks are unbeaten against the spread. However, four NFL teams are winless against the number, but should you include any of them in your Week 5 NFL parlays? The Dallas Cowboys (-9) headline the group of teams looking to cover for the first time, and they now face the New York Giants at home in a divisional battle. Can Dallas cover one of the largest NFL spreads of the week?

The New York Jets, who are also winless straight-up, host the Arizona Cardinals (-7), and New York will operate without starting quarterback Sam Darnold. Tennessee plays Buffalo on Tuesday, while the Houston Texans will search for the bump often associated with a fired head coach. Houston is favored by five over Jacksonville in the latest NFL odds from William Hill.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters Week 5 on a major heater: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through four weeks of this season, he is 27-15 on his NFL best bets, a 64 percent cash rate.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL picks against the spread.

Top Week 5 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the NFL Week 5 schedule, Hammer says the Texans (-5) will handle Jacksonville for their first win. Jacksonville is a below-average defensive team, allowing 399.5 yards per game this season, and the Jaguars rank in the bottom ten of the NFL in scoring defense, giving up 29.3 points per game.

Houston's running game has been especially uneven to this point, but the Jaguars are seventh-worst in the league in rushing defense, allowing a colossal 138.5 yards per game.

Offensively, the Texans rely heavily on the arm and legs of Deshaun Watson, but they also have other intriguing skill players. Will Fuller has a pair of 100-yard receiving games already this season, including six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings in Week 4. Fuller and Randall Cobb rank in the top 50 in receiving yardage and first down catches. The Texans could also have advantages on the margins, with the Jaguars committing 28 penalties in four weeks, good for sixth-most in the league.

