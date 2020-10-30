Well, it was another weak week for me going 2-2. I was right about the Jaguars but the Bills let me down by not being able to finish any drives and kicking all those field goals. As for me being all over the Cowboys that is a personal flaw. I should have known better -- I am a complete idiot. So now we stand at 12-11 on the year and we need to get hot here soon.

I probably need to walk before I run here so I'm going to limit my selections this week.

Titans -5.5 at Bengals

I don't like this spot for the Bengals at all. As much as I love Joe Burrow this is another week where he likely won't have Joe Mixon and he's also dealing with backups along the offensive line. We know how bad the starters were already. I really don't need to see the backups. Yes, the Titans defense is not very good and I do expect this to be a high-scoring game but the Bengals defense is a real problem. They are not going to have any answer for Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill continues to play like a top-10 quarterback every week. There are a bunch of guys on that Bengals defense who were already looking ahead to Tuesday and the trade deadline and hoping to hatch an Escape Plan.

Eagles -7.5 vs. Cowboys

The Eagles defensive line is absolutely ferocious. They eat up great offensive lines and this week they're facing a team that doesn't really have a line at all. The Cowboys are starting a quarterback that no one had heard of a week ago and they looked completely overmatched in every phase of play. Them shedding veterans from a bad defense isn't going to make it any better and Philadelphia is finally getting healthier along the offensive line. Carson Wentz played very good football during the last few weeks and I don't see that changing here. I don't think this game is within seven points by the end of the first quarter and it's only going to get worse from there. The Eagles know that their season depends on these NFC East games and they aren't going to take their foot off the pedal here. Vegas is still undervaluing them. They're going to be a decent outfit in the second half of the year.