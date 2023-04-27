A new quarterback has entered the $50 million club. Not only that, but Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has entered new territory with his record-setting contract extension. The deal makes Jackson the highest-paid player in league history as far as an annual salary is concerned.

Jackson's five-year, $260 million extension will pay him a record $52 million per season, putting him just ahead of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ($51 million), the Jets' Aaron Rodgers ($50.271 million) and the Broncos' Russell Wilson ($49 million) on a yearly basis. The deal also includes $185 million in guarantees, about $6 million more than Hurts received in his deal.

Here's how Jackson's deal could impact the upcoming contracts for Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, the other two franchise quarterbacks who are expected to pen extensions before the start of the 2023 season.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 68.3 YDs 4475 TD 35 INT 12 YD/Att 7.38 View Profile

There's a general thought in Cincinnati that Burrow will give the Bengals somewhat of a hometown discount in order to help retain some of the team's other top players, most notably wideout Tee Higgins. The Bengals also have to account for Ja'Marr Chase's upcoming extension that won't be cheap, either.

Prior to Jackson's deal, Burrow's calculated market value was six years with an average annual salary of $48.150 million, according to Spotrac. That will undoubtedly go up now that Jackson has increased the number of quarterbacks who command $50 million annual salaries. That is the new floor for the league's upper echelon quarterbacks, and it's a number Burrow is well within his rights to ask for.

Again, Burrow could still go the Tom Brady route while prioritize winning over money. But Jackson's deal still ups Burrow's value and what he can ask for in an extension. Burrow would essentially be taking a discount if he accepted a deal that pays him $50 million annually. That is a reasonable ask of Burrow, who has more playoff wins over the past two years than any other quarterback. Asking him to take much less than that is a risk the Bengals' should not be willing to take.

If Burrow takes less total money, the Bengals could make it up to him in the form of guaranteed money. If he isn't the league's highest-paid player, having more guaranteed money that his peers (not named Deshaun Watson) wouldn't be a bad consolation prize. In fact, it may be more reasonable to expect the Bengals to offer Burrow $200 million guaranteed than make him the league's new highest-paid player.

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 68.2 YDs 4739 TD 25 INT 10 YD/Att 6.78 View Profile

Here's where things get really interesting. It's already been reported that Herbert is looking for a deal that will pay him at least $50 million annually. The question now is whether or not Herbert will try to get a deal that will make him the league's highest-played player on an annual basis. He could now request a deal that would pay him north of $52 million per season.

Prior to Jackson's signing, Herbert's calculated market value was at six years with an average annual salary of $46.675 million per season. Like Burrow, that number will rise with Jackson's recent contract extension. The question is whether or not Herbert will try to become the league's highest-paid player or if he will be content becoming a member of the $50 million club.

His lack of team success is surely the reason why Herbert's projected value isn't as high. One could argue that a quarterback with zero career playoff wins should not be the league's highest-paid player. But while his team's success pales in comparison to the aforementioned quarterbacks, Herbert's play on the field justifies him possibly being the league's next highest-paid player. Herbert is the first quarterback in NFL history to begin his career with three straight 4,000-yard passing seasons. If Burrow is this era's Montana, Herbert is on his way to being this generation's Marino.

It also doesn't hurt that Herbert plays in Los Angeles, a city that thrives on star power. The Chargers know this, and will likely do what it takes to keep Herbert in powder blue for years to come.