LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Anthony Richardson can see the finish line in his rehab. So can the Indianapolis Colts.

A promising rookie season from Richardson was cut short in Week 5 due to a severe AC joint sprain that required surgery. The Colts were 2-2 in his starts, two of which he left the game early due to injury. Those injuries appear to be behind Richardson, as Colts head coach Shane Steichen revealed he'll be ready to participate in voluntary OTAs next month.

"I like where he's at," Steichen said at the NFL Annual Meetings on Monday. "He's progressing really, really well. He's just getting better and better. Looking forward to that spring with him."

Richardson completed 59.5% of his passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in his four games, showcasing his dual-threat ability with 136 rushing yards and four touchdowns (5.4 yards per carry). The Colts were just a win away from the playoffs with Richardson missing 13 games.

"I think everything happens for a reason, and I think what happened to him is gonna make him stronger," Steichen said. "I know he's super fired up and ready to roll for this spring practice and training camp and the season."

Richardson is the clear-cut starting quarterback after winning the job from Gardner Minshew this offseason. Minshew has moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders, as the Colts replaced him with Joe Flacco.

Steichen was familiar with Flacco in Philadelphia when he was the offensive coordinator, and he sees the same traits in his No. 2 quarterback now.

"Shoot, the guy is a competitor," Steichen said. "He's won a ton of football games in this league. He's got a big arm, and he's won a Super Bowl. Man, we're super excited to have him."

Flacco will be helping Richardson out, but year two in the same system is expected to immensely benefit Richardson. He's had over a full year in Steichen's system, which is a major boost for dual-threat quarterbacks with his skillset.

Jalen Hurts is the prime example.

"With anything, your accelerated vision, and just getting into the huddle is big," Steichen said. "You've heard these same words. You've heard these same play calls or a version of them, so I think that process is gonna speed up.

"The guys who play a long time at a high level have been fortunate to be in some of the same systems for a long time."