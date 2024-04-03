The most expensive addition the Jacksonville Jaguars made this offseason on the offensive side of the ball was an investment in a 25-year-old wide receiver, as Jacksonville signed former Buffalo Bills pass-catcher Gabe Davis to a three-year deal worth $39 million.

Davis found success in Buffalo as a former fourth-round pick out of UCF, but was Josh Allen's No. 2 wideout behind Stefon Diggs. He was featured as a deep-ball weapon, but Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson sees him as more than that. While some view Davis as a one-trick pony, Pederson recently called him a Swiss Army Knife.

"Gabe is, to me, like a Swiss Army knife. He can obviously run routes, the guy is right around 81-82 targets a year for the last four years if you average them out. He's a big part of the offense in Buffalo," Pederson said at the NFL Annual Meetings last week, per Jacksonville.com.

Gabe Davis JAC • WR • #13 TAR 81 REC 45 REC YDs 746 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Davis is a big target at 6-foot-2, and he's put together some big games. He set an NFL record by catching four touchdowns to go along with 201 receiving yards in a playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago, and recorded 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just three catches vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 5 of the 2022 season.

Over the last four seasons, Davis has recorded the second-most yards per reception (16.7), and his 33 receiving touchdowns since entering the league in 2020, including playoffs, are tied for 10th-most in the NFL.

Yes, Davis poses a threat as a receiver, but Pederson knows he's a well-rounded weapon that can spark the run game, or his fellow receivers as well.

"I think he's going to be another key piece to what we're doing and we can put him in positions to block, we can put him in positions to run, he's a good route runner, he's strong, he's big, he's local," Pederson said.

Being able to block as a receiver is a very necessary yet underrated skill, and it's something Davis is willing to do. That means Pederson will be comfortable having him on the field in any situation.

Given Pederson's comments, maybe Davis is going to be a much larger part of Jacksonville's offense than previously thought. With Calvin Ridley now in Nashville, Davis was a necessary addition for the Jags. And he will have an opportunity to shine with Pederson.