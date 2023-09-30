Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will not be fined after allegedly hitting Sauce Gardner below the belt during Sunday's win over the Jets, per NFL Media. There was not sufficient video evidence to support Gardner's claim, according to Tom Pelissero.

Gardner said that incident took place after a quarterback sneak by Jones, who was shoved to the ground by Gardner after the alleged hit took place during the second half of New England's 15-10 win.

"He's trying to prevent me from having kids in the future," Gardner said of Jones, via SNYtv.

Gardner, who said that that was the first time that has ever happened to him, elaborated on what transpired between him and Jones.

"He and I got tackled, [and] he reached his hand up to try to like, get me to help him up, and I just like, moved his hand out of the way," Gardner said. "Then he got up, and he just came up to me and was like, 'Good job.' And while he said that, he hit me in my private parts. I didn't react how I really wanted to. That was just the reaction that came after that. I definitely wasn't expecting that. There's a first time for everything, I guess."

Jones denied any foul play on his part when asked about Gardner's accusation after the game. Jones instead focused on the play itself and the rough and tumble associated with quarterback sneaks.

"Definitely a physical play," Jones said, via MassLive. "Lot of guys are in there. That's kind of like the famous quarterback sneak that everyone does. There's all the guys on both teams were in there. It can get pretty physical, and that's something I have to learn from is getting my pads a little bit lower so that I can get it and not get held up."

Regardless of what transpired between Jones and Gardner, the more important matter was the outcome of Sunday's game. Instead of getting to 2-1 while putting New England in an 0-3 hole, the Jets lost a second consecutive game and now have the same record as their division foe.

Similarly to last season, a solid performance by New York's defense was overshadowed by an underperforming offense. Zach Wilson, back in the starting lineup with Aaron Rodgers injured, completed just half (18-for-36) of his pass attempts on Sunday. With Wilson and the passing game neutralized, the Patriots bottled up the Jets' running game, as Gang Green gained just 38 yards on 22 carries.

"It starts with me. I have to find a way to be better," Wilson said afterward. "We're gonna go back and watch this film. We're gonna find out all those things and find out how we can improve."