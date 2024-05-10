Zay Jones, the most coveted free agent wideout still available, has found his next NFL home. The veteran receiver is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media.

Jones, who was released released by the Jaguars late last month, recently visited with the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans. But Jones has ultimately chosen to sign with the Cardinals, who are furthering bolstering their receiving corps after selecting former Ohio State standout Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick in April's draft.

The 29-year-old Jones spent the past three seasons in Jacksonville after breaking into the NFL with the Bills, who made him the 37th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Jones' NFL career also includes parts of three seasons with the Raiders.

Zay Jones JAC • WR • #7 TAR 64 REC 34 REC YDs 321 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

In 2021, Jones caught 47 passes for 547 yards while helping the Raiders clinch the franchise's first playoff berth since 2016. In 2022, he set career highs with 82 receptions for 823 yards while playing a key role in the Jaguars winning the AFC South.

Injuries limited Jones to eight games last season. In November, Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery following an argument with the mother of his child allegedly resulted in an injury to her neck, according to an arrest and booking report (via ESPN). In March, the Florida state attorney's office announced that it would not pursue chargers against Jones and the case was dropped.

Jones was released by the Jaguars shortly after the team selected fellow wideout Brian Thomas Jr. during the draft. He wasn't on the open market for too long, however, signing with the Cardinals after drawing interest from Arizona, Tennessee and Dallas.