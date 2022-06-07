The Colorado Avalanche were able to erase a two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime and scored just minutes into the extra session to come away with a 6-5 victory. With the win, the Avalanche completed a sweep of the Oilers and are now headed to their first Stanley Cup Final since the 2000-2001 season.

Winger Artturi Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal 1:19 into the overtime period to complete the comeback. He was able to beat Oilers goaltender Mike Smith on a rebound right in front of the net.

Colorado star defenseman Cale Makar led the way with a five-point performance (one goal and four assists) on the night. Makar recorded three of his assists on three of Colorado's four third period goals and blasted the shot that Lehkonen rammed home. He is the first defenseman to have five points in an NHL playoff game since Al MacInnis accomplished the feat with the Calgary Flames back in 1994.

It was not at all easy for the Avalanche, as they were trailing 4-2 early in the third period. Then the comeback began.

At the 13:30 mark of the third period, the Avalanche finally were able to tie the game. Makar sent the puck up to center ice, where star Nathan MacKinnon was waiting. He sent one past goaltender Mike Smith to tie the game at the 13:30 mark of the third period.

Just over a minute later, Mikko Rantanen beat Smith down low and the Avalanche took a 5-4 lead with 5:13 to go.

However, Oilers star answered when he ripped a one-timer that Pavel Francouz stopped. While Francouz made the initial stop, the puck was loose and Zack Kassian popped home the rebound to tie the game at 5-5.

Star winger Leon Draisaitl certainly left everything on the ice as he recorded four assists in the loss. Fellow winger Zach Hyman added a pair of goals while Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists.

The Oilers held a 4-2 lead with about 16 minutes remaining in the game after Hyman scored his second goal of the night. However, Smith surrendered four goals in the final 17 minutes of game action, which ultimately proved to be Edmonton's downfall.

The Avalanche will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning, which is currently at 2-1 in favor of the Rangers.