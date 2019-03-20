Chris Drury, former NHL star, named GM of U.S. Men's National Hockey Team for World Championships
Drury had a 12-year NHL career
The United States Men's National Hockey Team has found its general manager for World Championships in former NHL center Chris Drury. Drury played 12 years in the NHL with the Avalanche, Flames, Sabres and Rangers and he's been the assistant GM for the Rangers since 2016 and the GM for the Hartford Wolf Pack (Rangers' AHL affiliate) since 2017.
USA Hockey made the announcement on Wednesday as World Championships take place next month.
he team's advisory group leader said:
"We're really happy to have Chris serving as general manager of our team," John Vanbiesbrouck, the team's advisory group leader, said in a statement. "He knows what it takes to succeed at the international level, and working with our men's national team advisory group, which brings vast experience, success and passion to the table, we have a tremendous group in place to build our team."
Drury said that he is "honored to be asked and am excited about the challenge ahead."
"Our player pool continues to get deeper in the U.S. and I look forward to working with the men's national team advisory group in putting together a roster that can compete for a gold medal," he added.
Drury, who is in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, takes the reigns of a team that took bronze in last year's World Championships in Denmark. This games begin on April 29 in Kazakhstan.
