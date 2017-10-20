GQ: Oilers' Connor McDavid an 'Anointed One' as a top-10 athlete of the future

Connor McDavis is fresh off one of the hottest highlight-reel plays of the 2017-18 NHL season, and now he has been deemed an "Anointed One" -- or one of the top 10 athletes of the future.

That's according to GQ, which offered a sneak peek at its November "The Ten Who'll Be Next" feature and lathered up the 20-year-old Edmonton Oilers center with praise. From Steve Marsh:

The fastest man in hockey is the youngest team captain in NHL history (wearing the C on the same Edmonton Oilers sweater [Wayne] Gretzky wore), a Hart Memorial Trophy winner (that's Canadian for "MVP"), and the recipient of a $100 million contract (that's American for $100 million). McDavid is also the rare prolific scorer who makes his teammates better, which is why Edmonton is now a contender for the first time since the Oilers shipped the Great One out of Canada.

Marsh hits the nail on the head (other than the contending part -- the Oilers did reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2006, losing in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes), and it's hard not to considering the prowess with which McDavid has surged into the spotlight. While the Oilers aren't doing so hot outside of their recent 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, McDavid has by and large been the favorite to supplant Sidney Crosby as the NHL's most productive -- and marketable -- face of the game.