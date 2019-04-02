NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey top picks for April 2

It's the final week of he 2018-19 NHL regular season and there are still ongoing playoff battle for first place in the NHL Central, first place in the NHL Metro, the final Western Conference Wild Card spot and for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot. Of course, NHL DFS players are trying to exploit any matchups they can as they look to take home their share of hundreds of thousands in prizes on NHL DFS tournament and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. But before you set your NHL DFS lineups for Tuesday night, be sure to check out the NHL DFS picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Monday, McClure recommended Blackhawks center Dylan Strome at $4,700 on FanDuel. The result: Strome put in a pair of goals and doled out an assist to return 37.3 points and a nearly 8x return against the Jets. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to turning a profit.

For Tuesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Sharks center Tomas Hertl at $6,600 on FanDuel and $6,600 on DraftKings.

Hertl is on a tear right now with six points in his last four games and he's got one of the best matchups of the night against the Vancouver Canucks in a game where the over-under for goals is set at 6.5. That's tied for the highest total of the night right now and the Sharks are the biggest favorites of the three games with that total at -150, meaning bookmakers are expecting them to do the majority of the scoring.

The 25-year-old center has 70 points now in 74 games, besting his previous career high of 46 points in a season by a pretty whopping margin. And the last time Hertl was in Vancouver, he scored a goal and dished out an assist in a big Sharks win.

He's also rostering Maple Leafs center John Tavares ($8,300 on FanDuel, $7,000 on DraftKings), who has nine goals in his last 12 games.

Tavares' first season in Toronto has been a momentous one, as he's got a career-high 87 points and a career-high 46 goals. Only Alex Ovechkin (51) and Leon Draisaitl (47) have scored more often this season and when players of that caliber go on a streak like we're seeing from Tavares right now, you don't want to miss out. Tavares has four points against the Canadiens so far in three games this season too, so a matchup with Montreal is just another reason to get him in your NHL DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. He's a huge steal at his price point, so this pick could be the difference between cashing and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see who it is before setting your lineups.

So what are the optimal NHL DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.