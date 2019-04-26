NHL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey top picks for April 26

The 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Friday and that means another opportunity to cash big in NHL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup, while the Colorado Avalanche take on the San Jose Sharks in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinal. Islanders goalie Robin Lehner, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Sharks wing Joe Pavelski are among the most expensive NHL DFS options available at their respective positions on Friday night, but there are plenty of opportunities to find value too. So before you fill out your NHL DFS lineups, be sure to check out the NHL DFS picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure recommended Blues goalie Jordan Binnington at $5,500 on FanDuel. The result: He saved 27 of the 29 shots he faced in a win over the Stars -- returning 25.6 points and over 3x value on a low-scoring NHL DFS night. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a huge day. Now, he's set his sights on Friday's NHL DFS slate and locked in his picks.

For Friday's slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Sharks center Tomas Hertl at $7,400 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings. Hertl closed out the series with the Vegas Golden Knights in style, scoring four goals and dishing out an assist in the last three games to help the Sharks overcome a 3-1 deficit. In Game 7, Hertl scored a goal and dished out an assist during a five-minute power play in the third period while down 3-0 before the Sharks scored four times. Expect Hertl to ride the momentum from his incredible finish into this series.

Another pick he loves: Hurricanes wing Justin Williams ($5,400 on FanDuel, $4,600 on DraftKings), who has a point in each of his last two playoff games. Williams finished the seven-game series with the Capitals with four points in seven games after a 52-point regular season as a 37-year-old. He's got a goal in each of his last two games against the Islanders and the 21 shots he got off against Washington while only scoring once would seem to indicate he's due for a few to find the back of the net against New York.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. He's a huge steal at his price point, so this pick could be the difference between cashing and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see who it is before setting your lineups.

So what are the optimal NHL DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on NHL DFS.