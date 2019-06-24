NHL free agency 2019: Trade rumors, free agency reports, all the latest happenings in the world of hockey

Let the games begin, as the 2019 NHL offseason is fully underway.

With the draft in the rear-view mirror, the St. Louis Blues basking in Stanley Cup glory and the rest of the league bent on taking steps to dethrone them, we're officially in the craziest time of the NHL season -- summer.

As free agency unfolds with all kinds of rumors, reports and blockbuster moves, we've got you covered right here with updated analysis on all that's happening around the NHL. Stay tuned for the latest, right here at CBS Sports:

Sharks could be looking to trade Brenden Dillon

In the wake of their Erik Karlsson spending spree, the San Jose Sharks might not be done dealing in order to save salary cap space. According to The Athletic's Kevin Kurz, veteran defenseman Brenden Dillon is a potential casualty of the team pursuing a new deal for captain Joe Pavelski, with his $3.27 million 2019-20 cap hit reportedly on the block.

As NBC Sports noted, Dillon is an established presence alongside Karlsson, Brent Burns and Marc-Eduouard Vlasic, but the Sharks could justify a move by depending more on the up-and-coming Radim Simke.

With a big name behind the bench after adding Joel Quenneville, the Florida Panthers are apparently eager to add big names on the ice as well. According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, both Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky are meeting with the team on Monday, a day after the start of the NHL's free agency speaking period.

Bobrovsky has been linked to Florida before, what with longtime goalie Roberto Luongo expected on his way out. Panarin, meanwhile, would be a potentially prominent upgrade at forward, not to mention one of Quenneville's former Blackhawks standouts. Goalie remains Florida's No. 1 priority, per McKenzie, even after the Panthers added to that position with their first-round pick in the draft.