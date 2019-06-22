2019 NHL Draft: Results, tracker, rounds 2-7 as U.S. star Jack Hughes is picked No. 1 overall by the New Jersey Devils

C Jack Hughes, U.S. National Development Team: No surprise here. Hughes was the top ranked prospect coming into the draft, billed as a "can't miss" prospect for years. He gives the Devils a potential franchise-changer at center. The 18-year-old forward has a dynamic and electrifying set of skills to pair with strong vision/IQ, and the total package makes him an extremely dangerous playmaker with the puck. But Hughes' greatest asset is his skating ability. Not only does he have explosive acceleration and speed, but he's also incredibly gifted in his ability to control himself and the puck at high rates of speed. His edge work is great. Hughes has spent the last two years with the USA National Development program, where he scored 34 goals and racked up 112 points in 50 games last year.

RW Kaapo Kakko, HC TPS (Finland): The Finnish winger is believed to be the other "can't miss" talent in this draft. Kakko is a tremendous offensive talent. Though not incredibly fast, he's very strong on the puck and has great hands and vision. He thinks the game very well and adapts quickly on the fly, making him a dangerous playmaker. Kakko also has good size (6-foot-2, 190 lbs.) and has already seen success playing against adults. In 45 Liiga games last year, Kakko scored 22 goals and had 38 points.

C Kirby Dach, Saskatoon (WHL): The Blackhawks pass on the top defenseman in Bowen Byram in order to add down the middle. Dach is an intimidating presence that has the ability to be a nightmare matchup for opposing defenders. The Canadian center brings a rare mix of size, skill and speed that could make him a fixture at the top of the lineup for an NHL team down the road. The 6-foot-4 Dach has soft hands and high-end playmaking abilities as a passer, but he's also capable of driving to the net and finishing with defenders hanging off of him. Dach had 25 goals and 73 points in 62 games for the WHL's Saskatoon Blades this past season.

D Bowen Byram, Vancouver (WHL): In a draft that is somewhat thin on lottery-caliber defensemen, Byram is widely considered to be the best blue line prospect of the class and a potential first-pairing defenseman. The Canadian prospect should be a high-tier possession player, as he's a great skater with the ability to handle and move the puck very well, and is also strong facilitator and has enough offensive ability to finish himself. He's the type of defenseman that the NHL has seemed to cater more heavily to over the last few years, working to close gaps and utilize his creativity to push play towards the offensive end of the ice. He should be able to contribute right away for the Avs. (*Pick acquired from Ottawa)

C Alex Turcotte, U.S. Development Program: Turcotte is a solid all-around player with a great sense for the game. He's a strong skater with a dynamic offensive skill set that can beat you in a number of ways. His footwork, good hands, great vision and high IQ make him a dangerous and creative playmaker down the middle. But one of Turcotte's biggest strengths is his ability to contribute on both ends of the ice. He's a competitive two-way guy with a complete 200-foot game that mixes skill with grit, making him an incredibly versatile and valuable player to have on a roster. He's been described as a coach as a combination of "sandpaper and silk."

D Moritz Seider, Adler (DEL, Germany): Seider going this high is a bit of a surprise. He's a good defensive prospect who has a reputation for being reliable and skilled in his own end, and he brings a lot of size at 6-foot-4. That being said, he's not believed to have a ton of offensive upside outside of being a very good passer.

C Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge (WHL): Cozens is a Canadian forward with a very solid two-way game highlighted by his great speed and skating work. That speed becomes even more dangerous and intimidating when you consider the fact that Cozens has a pretty big frame at 6-foot-3. Trying to slow him down is a tough task. He's described as a highly competitive, high-motor player that also brings a strong hockey IQ to the table.

D Philip Broberg, Skelleftea (SHL, Sweeden): The Swedish defenseman is an outstanding skater with two-way ability, though there's room for improvement in decision-making with the puck and on the defensive side of his game. But he's explosive and is very strong on the fly, so he could eventually thrive in a fast-paced offensive attack in Edmonton.



F Trevor Zegras, U.S. National Development Program: Zegras is a dynamic and versatile guy up front that can play multiple positions and fill multiple roles. He's a two-way presence with an ability to disrupt and drive. Zegras has a really solid toolbox at his disposal, as he can beat you with his high-end offensive abilities, but he also has the ability to win physical battles and score in the dirty areas.

RW Vasili Podkolzin, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL, Russia): Podkolzin is the first Russian player off the board. He's a dangerous offensive threat on the wing with impressive skills with the puck and a knack for finishing with emphasis, making him a valuable scoring piece. His speed isn't otherworldly but it's enough to get the job done. He's also a player that has been heralded for his competitiveness. He's described as a fierce gamer and admirable leader who will do whatever it takes to beat you on the ice. Vancouver will have to wait, though, as Podkolzin has committed to finishing out the final two years of his KHL deal.

D Victor Soderstrom, Brynas (SHL, Sweden): Soderstrom is a dangerous offensive defenseman noted as a good skater and puck-mover with an ability to shoot the puck. He thinks the game really well on the back end and plays strong on the back end despite being relatively undersized at 6-foot-0. (Pick acquired from Philadelphia)

LW Matthew Boldy, U.S. National Development Program: Boldy isn't quite as complete as some of the other American forwards in this class but he's shown that he's capable of dropping jaws with his high-end skill. The 18-year-old has fantastic hands and is great with the puck. His ability to use his creativity to generate scoring opportunities is top notch. Boldy is regarded as one of the best passers in the draft, and while his shot is not prolific, he is dangerous enough to respect and draw attention.

G Spencer Knight, U.S. National Development Program: The first goalie off the board, Knight is a butterfly netminder who believed to be potential elite talent between the pipes. He's just the 10th American goalie to be picked in the first round and he fits a future need for the Panthers, who will soon see Roberto Luongo hang 'em up.

D Cam York, U.S. National Development Program: York is an offensive defenseman who is considered a high-end puck-mover on the back end. He's undersized at 5-foot-11 but is mobile with a strong skill set and impressive hockey sense. It's an interesting selection for the Flyers, who already have a pretty strong group of young defensemen. (Pick acquired from Arizona)

RW Cole Caufield, U.S. National Development Program: The Canadiens get a steal in Caufield at this spot. The American winger likely slipped because of his size (5-foot-7) but he's a prolific goal scorer with an outstanding release. Caufield is capable of creating time and space for that great shot thanks to his quickness, great vision and puck-handling abilities. Caufield scored 72 goals (yes, seventy-two) and had 100 points while playing 64 games for the USDP last year.

C Alex Newhook, Victoria (BCHL): A forward with a high-end skill set, that is just short of being called elite. Strong, quick hands are his best offensive asset, and he will have the opportunity to develop into a goal scorer Colorado can rely on. Newhook will need some seasoning and time to get stronger in the minors before he is ready to contribute in the NHL.

LW Peyton Krebs, Winnipeg (WHL): An impact winger who has been compared to 2019 Conn Smythe winner Ryan O'Reilly because of his two-way game and ability to make an impact over all 200 feet of the ice. Krebs led team Canada in Scoring at the under-18 World Championships and had a top-10 grade, but slipped because of of a torn Achilles Tendon.

D Thomas Harley, Mississauga (OHL): On the back end, Harley has a good offensive skillset, especially when it comes to his puck-handling and passing. He's also big (6-foot-3) but mobile and has great vision. That being said, he's still a bit of a project on the defensive end of the ice.

D Lassi Thomson, Kelowna (WHL): This is a reach for the Senators in this spot. Thomson is a talent in the offensive end -- he's got a massive shot and can skate and move the puck well -- but he's not exactly a shutdown defenseman and he prone to mistakes, especially in his own end. (Pick acquired from Columbus)

D Ville Heinola, Lukko (Liiga, Finland): Heinola is a puck-moving defenseman who's been praised for his ability to think the game and make smart plays with the puck from the back end. However, he's been knocked for his skating, especially for an undersized defenseman at 5-foot-11.

RW Samuel Poulin, Sherbrooke (QMJHL): Poulin is the son of former NHLer Patrick Poulin. He's a young winger with offensive ability, especially when it comes to being a playmaker. He can finish but his strength lies in his ability to make smart plays with the puck and distribute. He's a big winger at 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds, but he'll have to refine his game before being ready for the NHL.

D Tobias Bjornfot, Djurgardens (SHL, Sweden): Bjornfot is a Swedish defenseman who is a great skater who can push the puck up ice but otherwise isn't particularly great offensively. However, he's strong and reliable in his own end and can be a solid, reliable defenseman despite not being flashy. (Pick acquired from Toronto)



RW Simon Holmstrom, HV71 (SuperElit, Sweden): Holmstrom is most known as a goal scorer on the wing, but he's also a good skater with good hands and puckhandling skills. He's also been praised for his hockey IQ, but he's struggled with injuries over the past couple of years. He's still likely a few years away from having an impact at the NHL level.

C Philip Tomasino, Niagara (OHL): Tomasino is small and he's going to need to work on being stronger on the puck, but he's got great speed and can operate at a top-end pace. He's creative with the puck and has great vision as a playmaker. He has the potential to be an explosive talent if he can bulk up.

C Connor McMichael, London (OHL): McMichael is a good all-around player down the middle, even if he's not spectacular or flashy. He has a strong shot and impressive hockey sense, but isn't a great skater and he's been noted as having consistency issues.

LW Jakob Pelletier, Moncton (QMJHL): The Canadian winger is a gamer on the outside and he brings a strong offensive game. He has a good shot and is a strong competitor with a good sense for the game. His biggest knock is his size, as he's listed at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds. Coincidentally, that's the same size as his new teammate, Johnny Gaudreau.

LW Nolan Foote, Kelowna (WHL): The Lightning now have two Footes (Feete?) as they add Nolan to their roster along with his older brother, Cal. Both are children of former NHLer Adam Foote. Nolan has good size on the wing (6-foot-3) and is a strong, powerful player on the puck. He's got a strong shot and can drive the net, plus a good overall sense for the game. He's not a particularly impressive skater and sometimes has trouble creating opportunities for himself.

C Ryan Suzuki, Barrie (OHL): Suzuki is the younger brother of Nick Suzuki, a prospect for the Canadiens. He's a strong offensive talent with his passing, finishing skills and hockey IQ. He's also an impressive skater, but his downside is his tendency to avoid engaging physically.

LW Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw (WHL): Tracey is a creative offensive player on the wing with good vision and a strong overall toolbox. He'll need to bulk up a bit and get stronger to be able to win battles with more regularity. (Pick acquired from San Jose)

C John Beecher, U.S. National Development Program: The American center is big (6-foot-3) but is a fantastic skater with surprising speed. That combination should make him a capable two-way grinder down the middle, but he doesn't have a whole lot to him offensively. He's looked at as a bottom-six caliber player who can kill penalties.