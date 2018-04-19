NHL Playoffs 2018 Thursday schedule, scores, updates, news, odds: Bruins, Blue Jackets look to extend leads

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

Thursday's schedule of Stanley Cup playoff action may be lighter than usual, but that doesn't mean the stakes aren't high.

No one's getting eliminated on Thursday night, but a couple of teams could be pushed to the brink a day after the Anaheim Ducks became the second postseason contender to be eliminated from the 2018 bracket.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to carry momentum from their 4-2 Game 3 victory into this evening's tilt, their second straight on home ice, and avoid a 3-1 series hole in the process. The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, will try to do the same on the road after narrowly squeaking out a 3-2 double-overtime win in their own Game 3 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Toronto's divisional showdown with the Bruins might be one of the most evenly matched series of the first round, whereas the Caps were by and large the favorites to advance past the Blue Jackets and yet have struggled to fend off John Tortorella's club. On Thursday, all parties will have a shot to either send their matchups into elimination territory or immediately even things up.

Here, we've got you covered with everything you need for tonight's action:

Thursday's full schedule

