After missing the postseason in each of the last three seasons, the Chicago Blackhawks earned their way into the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a shocking upset of the Edmonton Oilers during the Stanley Cup Qualifiers. However, now that they've gotten into the first round, it's been tougher sledding against the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas has opened up a 2-0 lead in the series by creating high-quality chances. They'll look to take a commanding leader in the series in Game 3 on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Edmonton's Rogers Place.

However, the Blackhawks have shown some fight in the NHL bubble, winning the opening series and taking Game 2 to overtime despite having been out-chanced at even strength in every game but one so far. The Golden Knights are -185 favorites, with the Blackhawks listed as +165 underdogs and the total at six goals in the latest Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks odds from William Hill.

This model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. The model seeks the best values on the money line, puck line and total.

Here are the NHL odds and trends for Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks:

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks money line: Vegas -185, Chicago +165

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks puck line: Vegas -1.5

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks over-under: 6 goals

VGK: The Golden Knights are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks.

CHI: The Blackhawks are 8-4 SU in their last 12 games.

Why you should back the Golden Knights

Vegas has been making it extraordinarily difficult for the Blackhawks to gain the offensive zone cleanly. When they do get it in deep, the Golden Knights have done well to cut off the middle of the ice and make high-danger scoring chances difficult to come by. The Blackhawks have generated 12 high-danger chances at even strength through two games, while the Golden Knights have generated 22.

Reilly Smith has been an enormous thorn in Chicago's side through the first two games of the series. He recorded two goals and an assist in Game 1, and then added a goal and an assist in the 4-3 overtime win on Thursday.

Why you should back the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks used past playoff experience to dispatch the Oilers in four games during their Stanley Cup Qualifiers series and veteran Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane have been carrying a heavy scoring load so far in the 2020 NHL Playoffs. Toews has eight points in six games and Kane has seven points in six games.

Rookie Dominik Kubalik has continued to be one of the NHL's biggest surprises in 2019-20, as he's stepped up on the top line with Toews and Brandon Saad. Kubalik has seven points already this postseason and he leads the Blackhawks in Corsi For percentage at even strength (52.4) so far this postseason.

How to make Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total.

So who wins Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights money line to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and find out.