Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 6 predictions from model on 22-10 run

The St. Louis Blues take aim at their first NHL championship in franchise history when they host the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. The puck drops at the Enterprise Center at 8 p.m. ET. St. Louis earned the opportunity for a home elimination game on the strength of its 2-1 Game 5 victory in Boston on Thursday night. Jordan Binnington made 38 saves and the Blues staved off a furious late Boston rally to preserve their second road victory in the best-of-seven series. For Game 6, St. Louis is a -118 favorite (risk $118 to win $100) and the over-under for total goals scored is five in the latest Bruins vs. Blues odds.

The model knows the Blues will be eager to capture their first Stanley Cup by building on their momentum and finishing the series on a three-game winning streak. They have taken command of a series that has featured dominant performances from both teams by taking advantage of limited opportunities in each of the past two contests.

After the first four games each produced a minimum of five combined goals, Game 5 quickly emerged as a defensive struggle. Ryan O'Reilly, who scored a pair of goals off rebounds in Game 4, broke open a scoreless tie in the second period. He swiftly backhanded another rebound in a tight window after the puck scooted toward him after coming into play from behind the net. David Perron added a third-period goal for a 2-0 lead when his shot through traffic banked off the pad of Boston goalie Tuukka Rask and into the net.

The Blues have now won two straight since suffering a 7-2 home loss in Game 3. Even so, they are not necessarily the best value on the Bruins vs. Blues money line on Sunday against a desperate Boston club that already has won on the road seven times in the 2019 NHL playoffs.

The battle-tested Bruins can take confidence from the fact they already have dominated once in St. Louis and that the Blues are just 6-6 on their home ice this postseason. They also had the upper hand in many facets of Game 5 despite coming up short on the scoreboard. Boston held a 39-21 advantage in shots on goal and held an 11-8 edge in takeaways.

The Bruins rallied late in Game 5 with a goal from Jake DeBrusk at the 13:32 mark of the third period. They had a flurry of shots on goal after pulling Rask from the goal in the waning moments but were unable to find the net.

