Watch Donald Trump host the Pittsburgh Penguins for Stanley Cup White House visit on CBS

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins will be attending the White House as guests of President Trump to celebrate their Stanley Cup championship. The Penguins are attending during a time of strife between sports and politics -- Donald Trump continued his war of words with the NFL on Monday, and the Golden State Warriors obviously had their invitation "rescinded" after publicly saying that they wouldn't be attending.

Here is what you need to know about the Penguins' visit on Tuesday.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Stream: CBS News Live

The Penguins won their second Cup in as many years during the 2016-2017 season, tying them for the winningest team in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers at five championships. It's Pittsburgh's third championship since 2009. No Penguins players have expressed interest in abstaining from the visit.

The Lightning's J.T. Brown became the first NHL player to protest on Saturday. The NHL was the last of the major four leagues to have the protests occur. While everything is business as usual for the Penguins, who have already started their title defense for the 2017-2018 season with a 1-1-1 start, other teams may not feel so similarly.