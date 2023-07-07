Welcome to another Friday. Things continue to gather pace in Europe where the transfer window is now starting to have some real momentum, but big games are ahead. International action continues with the U.S. men's taking on Canada in the Gold Cup quarterfinals and the U.S. women's send-off game ahead of this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup. There is also the UEFA U-21 Euros final between England and Spain to look forward to. I am Jonathan Johnson getting you ready for the weekend with the Golazo Starting XI newsletter.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday

🇺🇸 NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. OL Reign, 7 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Racing Louisville vs. Kansas City Current, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Saturday

🇪🇺 U-21 Euro final: England vs. Spain, 12 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇦🇷 Argentina: Estudiantes vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇧🇷 Brasileirão: Atletico Mineiro vs. Corinthians, 5:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇦🇷 Argentina: San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇧🇷 Brasileirão: Palmeiras vs. Flamengo, 8 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🌎 Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 9:30 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🇺🇸 NWSL: San Diego Wave vs. Washington Spirit, 10 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 MLS: LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia Union, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ AppleTV+

Sunday

🇧🇷 Brasileirão: Fluminense vs. Internacional, 3 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🌎 Friendly: USWNT vs. Wales, 4 p.m. ➡️ TNT

🇺🇸 NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham vs. Portland Thorns, 5:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🌎 Gold Cup: USMNT vs. Canada, 8 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🇺🇸 NWSL: Angel City vs. North Carolina Courage, 8 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

⚽ The Forward Line

USMNT-Canada rivalry renews

Sunday will bring us the latest installment of this developing North American rivalry. Although Canada have not been in their best shape recently, a win over the USMNT would be a huge boost for John Herdman and his players. The U.S. are fresh from their 2023 Concacaf Nations League success over the Canucks which ended 2-0 in Las Vegas and featured Folarin Balogun's maiden goal for the Americans. Canada just about scraped through from Group D in second place behind Guatemala and will need to massively raise their game if they are to cause B.J. Callaghan's side problems. Although the USMNT's rivalry with Mexico remains arguably their most keenly contested, competition with Canada has grown more heated in the past few years.

Since the hosts' victory in Toronto back in 2019, there have been some convincing Canadian showings including their draw and win over their American rivals in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup to lead the way to Qatar for Concacaf. Neither team is at full strength with a number of key figures missing on each side after Nations League, as expected. However, others have been stepping up to the plate and impressing with Jesus Ferreira leading the scoring charts on six goals which is double that of his closest competitor in Martinique's Patrick Burner. Canada will have their hands full trying to contain the FC Dallas man in Cincinnati this weekend and the 22-year-old can strengthen his case to be considered second in the attacking pecking order behind Balogun if he can add to his impressive statistics with another clinical showing against one of the region's stronger sides.

Ferreira will be motivated by USMNT positional rival Ricardo Pepi completing his move from FC Augsburg to PSV Eindhoven on Friday. Although the 20-year-old is not on the current U.S. Gold Cup roster which gives Ferreira a good run without competition, a permanent Netherlands switch boosts Pepi's chances of establishing himself behind Balogun at his former FC Dallas teammate's expense. FC Groningen worked for Pepi despite relegation so a few more goals for Ferreira might distract from the USMNT chatter.

"I am incredibly happy and excited to be here," Pepi said on the Eindhoven-based Eredivisie giants. "I believe this is the right step for my career. PSV is a club with great ambitions, and I share the same desire to win trophies. I am a hardworking player who is willing to put in the dirty work. I prefer to have the ball close to the goal because that is when I can score goals."

Here's a look at the most recent games between the USA and Canada. The USMNT were unbeaten against Canada from 1985-2019 in 17 total meetings:

Nations League final (June 18): USMNT 2, Canada 0

World Cup qualifying (Jan. 30, 2022): Canada 2, USMNT 0

World Cup qualifying (Sept. 5, 2021): USMNT 1, Canada 1

Gold Cup (July 18, 2021): USMNT 1, Canada 0

Concacaf Nations League (Nov. 15, 2019): USMNT 4, Canada 1

Concacaf Nations League (Oct. 15, 2019): Canada 2, USMNT 1

Our Chuck Booth on what to know about this big match:

Booth: While this was a match that was supposed to be a final between the USMNT and the Canucks, draws in their first two matches saw Canada finish second in their group while the United States won theirs due to free scoring and back-to-back hat tricks from Ferreira. Canada's defense was already a concern but it will be a bigger one as Milan Borjan will miss the match due to injury. B.J. Callaghan will have the team well prepared and based on how the Gold Cup has gone, the USMNT should move on with ease.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

USWNT's World Cup send-off

The Women's World Cup is almost here with opening day set for July 20 and the USWNT will be heading to New Zealand in the coming days ahead of their Group E campaign which features the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam. Vlatko Andonovski has already picked his squad which will be deprived of captain Becky Sauerbrunn and other key pieces due to injury with only Lindsey Horan based outside of the NWSL with European giants Olympique Lyonnais in France. The USWNT are up against the Vietnamese first (July 21, 9 p.m. ET) before facing the Dutch (July 28, 9 p.m. ET) and then finally the Portuguese (Aug. 1, 3 a.m. ET) ahead of what could be a round of 16 meeting with Sweden, Italy, Argentina or South Africa.

Looking to win their third World Cup in a row, a tough challenge lies ahead considering the likes of Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario are also missing out due to injury.

Want more coverage of women's soccer? Listen below and make sure to follow Attacking Third, A CBS Soccer Podcast devoted to bringing you everything you need to know from the NWSL and women's soccer around the globe.

Our Sandra Herrera gives you what to look for in Sunday's game:

Herrera: "This will be a good chance for fans to get a final glimpse at head coach Vlatko Andonovski's preferred starting lineup ahead of the tournament. There are question marks around Rose Lavelle and her ability to play extended minutes as she hasn't played a competitive match since mid-April. The coaching staff may also use the game to get midfielder Savannah DeMelo her first national team cap before her first World Cup."

