After a remarkable 2022-23 campaign, Arsenal's mission going into the summer is simple: find a way to close the gap with Manchester City. Heading into the transfer window, Mikel Arteta's side have been focused on four-player profiles in particular: two midfielders (one of whom will replace the outgoing Granit Xhaka), a versatile defender who can cover multiple positions and a forward who can do similar.

Their number one target has long been Declan Rice, who joined on Saturday, but their first signing was Chelsea's Kai Havertz, for whom they agreed to a £65 million deal. Jurrien Timber has also joined as Arteta looks to get as much of his new squad as possible signed and sealed in time for preseason. The spring months proved just how the standards are for any club that wants to compete with City but if Arsenal get this summer right they might just come closer than anyone else to reaching them. Here are the latest updates from our CBS Sports insiders and rumors from across the world:

Raya closing in on move, Turner to depart

August 7: It is all change in the goalkeeping department at the Emirates Stadium with sources close to negotiations saying Arsenal are very close to securing the services of Spain international David Raya from Brentford. The Gunners opening offer may have been turned down but there is will from all parties to agree a deal for the shot-stopper, whose contract expires in June. The 27 year old's arrival will bring greater competition for Aaron Ramsdale, who saved a penalty in the Community Shield shootout victory over Manchester City.

Matt Turner struggled to prove he could seriously challenge Arsenal's current No.1 last season and the USMNT international is expected to join Nottingham Forest in the coming days. There are no guarantees that Turner will get a starting spot at the City Ground; Forest still hope to sign Dean Henderson, who spent last season on loan there from Manchester United.

Could Milan be a destination for Folarin Balogun?

July 27: The best case for Arsenal this summer was for Folarin Balogun to be the subject of a bidding war and they just may have one between the Milan clubs, according to The Independent. CBS Sports first revealed Inter's interest in Balogun in mid-July. Inter are looking to fill the void left by Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko's departure while Milan need a young striker to groom behind Oliver Giroud. After a breakout season for Reims that saw Balogun score 21 goals and assist two more, he was able to make his debut for the United States men's national team scoring while helping the team win the Concacaf Nations League title.

It's an important summer for the 22-year-old striker but a move to Serie A could be a good place for him to grow into a role with a club. Monaco and RB Leipzig were interested but ended up going in a different direction but if one of the clubs are able to meet Arsenal's valuation, Balogun will likely be allowed to depart. With Eddie Nketiah on the roster, the Gunners already have a capable backup for Gabrial Jesus and moving Balogun could help fund more moves to try and unseat Manchester City for the Premier League title. - Chuck Booth

Rice joins from West Ham

July 15: Arsenal have finally confirmed the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham for £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons. Mikel Arteta spoke about the new signing to the club's media. The transfer fee is a record between British clubs.

"We're really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here," Arteta said.

July 5: A week after Manchester City withdrew from the race, leaving Arsenal to finalize terms for the £105 million transfer of Rice, an agreement has finally been struck with West Ham. That deal will see the Gunners pay the £100 million guaranteed portion of the deal in 24 months, a significant victory for the Hammers, who were eager to get as much of the money upfront as possible for their club captain. All that is left for Rice and Arsenal is to finalize personal terms, which would not be an issue, and complete his medical. The 24-year-old is currently on holiday but tests are expected to be conducted by the end of this week with his prospective club keen to involve Rice in as much of their preseason program as possible.

Should Arsenal end up paying the £5 million in bonuses that are viewed as eminently reachable, Rice will become the most expensive English player ever, eclipsing Jack Grealish's £100 million move to Manchester City. For that money Arsenal are getting a player of rare "footballing intelligence", a charismatic leader and a footballer with a relentless desire to improve. Read more about the soon-to-be Arsenal man here.

Partey favors Juventus switch

July 6: Thomas Partey's camp have informed his suitors in Saudi Arabia that he is not currently considering a move to the Pro League, where CBS Sports revealed last month he had three suitors in the form of Al-Ahli, Al-Khaleej and Al-Nassr. The latter had been prepared to offer €30 million to Arsenal for the Ghana international, whose place in Arteta's side is in doubt due to the imminent arrival of Rice. If Partey were to leave -- and Arsenal would want a significant fee to sanction such a deal -- he would favor a move to Juventus. It remains to be seen if the Italian giants could put together an offer that is sufficiently tempting for the Gunners.

Arteta's right-hand man gone

July 6: Assistant manager Steve Round has left the club, sporting director Edu confirmed today. Round had been a key part of Arteta's coaching staff since the Spaniard's appointment in December 2019, the 52 year old bringing plenty of Premier League experience to a youthful set up. No replacement has yet been announced.

"As preparations for the new men's season get underway we can confirm Steve Round has left the club by mutual agreement," said Edu. "Steve joined the club as part of our new coaching staff in December 2019 when Mikel started his role as head coach. During his time with us, Steve played an integral role working with our men's first team players and helping the significant progress which we have made in recent seasons. We thank Steve for his contribution to Arsenal Football Club and wish him and his family all the best of health and happiness."

Timber to follow

July 5: Soon after him Arsenal are expected to finalise the signing of Jurrien Timber, who CBS Sports reported on June 28 was closing in on a move to the Gunners for around £43 million. Wednesday brought with it an agreement between Ajax and the London side with the young defender due for his medical in London this week. Once more personal terms would not be an issue, no wonder given that Timber turned down interest from Bayern Munich to join Arteta's side.

The 22-year-old has displayed impressive passing range in the Eredivisie and has been deployed as both a right back and central defender by Ajax bosses. That versatility is valued by Arteta, who would look to utilize Timber in both positions, inverting from full back to midfield as Oleksandr Zinchenko does from left back and indeed stepping into advanced spots from center back in a fashion similar to how John Stones works for Manchester City.

...And a new deal for Nelson

July 5: As if Arsenal were not busy enough finalising contracts, another new one was being signed today as Reiss Nelson finally put pen to paper on an extension at the Emirates Stadium. Strictly speaking the academy graduate is a free agent but it has been apparent since the club tabled a third extension offer, exclusively revealed by CBS Sports in May, that Nelson and his boyhood club would extend their time together.

Nelson follows Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka in putting pen to paper on fresh terms whilst confirmation of a new deal for William Saliba, one of the best defenders in the Premier League last season, should come when he returns from his summer break. If there is a downside to having such a talented young squad it is that there always seem to be more players who merit an extension and talks are expected to take place with Martin Odegaard and Ben White in the coming weeks.

Havertz on the move

June 22: Arsenal's first signing likely won't be Rice however with Kai Havertz's arrival from Chelsea due to be finalised by the end of the week, a medical taking place while the German international is on vacation. He may have struggled for form since leaving Bayer Leverkusen three years ago but that has not stopped Chelsea from demanding a high price indeed to part ways, Arsenal committing to a deal worth £65 million for the 24 year old.

Havertz arrives with all sorts of questions over him, ones which we break down in detail here, not least whether he will be the man to replace Granit Xhaka in Arteta's midfield trio. He would certainly offer the penalty box entries that that role demands but he could complicate Arsenal's off-ball defensive structure.