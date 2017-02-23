2017 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Gibson to Thunder, Mavs acquire Nerlens Noel

Find the details of every single trade around the league right here

Every season, the NBA trade deadline offers a chance for contenders to add the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle that is winning a title. Those in rebuild mode also have the opportunity to acquire draft picks to land key assets for the future.

This post will be your trade deadline catch-all for all the action heading up to the Feb. 23, 3 p.m. ET deadline. The Blazers, Denver Nuggets , Raptors, Magic and Cavs have all made pre-deadline moves. So have the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings , Los Angeles Lakers , Houston Rockets , Wizards, Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers .

Time will tell if they work out for each of those teams. Below you’ll find those transactions and more leading up to the buzzer.

NBA Trade Tracker:

February 23, 2017
Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly get: Chicago Bulls reportedly get:

PF Taj Gibson
SF Doug McDermott
2018 second-round draft pick
PG Cameron Payne
PF Joffrey Lauvergne
SG Anthony Morrow
February 23, 2017
RAPTORS reportedly get: Phoenix Suns reportedly get:

SF P.J. Tucker
PF Jared Sullinger
2017 second-round pick
2018 second-round pick
February 23, 2017
SUNS reportedly get: HAWKS reportedly get:

PF Mike Scott
Cash
February 23, 2017
LAKERS reportedly get: ROCKETS reportedly get:

PG Tyler Ennis
PG Marcelo Huertas
February 23, 2017
NUGGETS reportedly get: Milwaukee Bucks reportedly get:

C Roy Hibbert
Future second-round pick
February 23, 2017
NETS reportedly get: ROCKETS reportedly get:

SG K.J. McDaniels
Future second-round pick
February 23, 2017
Dallas Mavericks reportedly get: 76ERS reportedly get:

PF Nerlens Noel

SF Justin Anderson
C Andrew Bogut 
Future first-round pick
February 22, 2017
Atlanta Hawks reportedly get: Philadelphia 76ers reportedly get:

PF Ersan Ilyasova

C Tiago Splitter
Future second-round pick
Future second-round pick
February 22, 2017
Washington Wizards reportedly get: Brooklyn Nets reportedly get:

SG Bojan Bogdanovic
PF Chris McCullough
SG Marcus Thornton
PF Andrew Nicholson
2017 first-round pick
February 21, 2017
Los Angeles Lakers  reportedly get: Houston Rockets  reportedly get:

SF Corey Brewer
2017 first-round draft pick
SF Lou Williams
 
February 19, 2017
PELICANS get: KINGS get:

C DeMarcus Cousins
SF Omri Casspi
SG Buddy Hield
SG Tyreke Evans
SG Langston Galloway
2017 first-round draft pick
2017 second-round pick
February 14, 2017
Toronto Raptors get: Orlando Magic get:

PF Serge Ibaka

SF Terrence Ross
2017 first-round draft pick
February 13, 2017
CAVALIERS get: HORNETS get:

2017 second-round draft pick

C Chris Andersen
Cash considerations
February 12, 2017
TRAIL BLAZERS get: NUGGETS get:

C Jusuf Nurkic
Protected 2017 first-round draft pick
C Mason Plumlee
2018 second-round draft pick
Cash considerations
February 2, 2017
HORNETS get: BUCKS get:

C Miles Plumlee
C Roy Hibbert
C Spencer Hawes
January 18, 2017
NUGGETS get: HAWKS get:

PG Mo Williams
Cash considerations
Trade player exception
January 7, 2017
CAVALIERS get: HAWKS get:

SG Kyle Korver

SG/SF Mike Dunleavy
PG Mo Williams
Protected first-round draft pick
Cash considerations
