2017 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Gibson to Thunder, Mavs acquire Nerlens Noel
Every season, the NBA trade deadline offers a chance for contenders to add the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle that is winning a title. Those in rebuild mode also have the opportunity to acquire draft picks to land key assets for the future.
This post will be your trade deadline catch-all for all the action heading up to the Feb. 23, 3 p.m. ET deadline. The Blazers, Denver Nuggets , Raptors, Magic and Cavs have all made pre-deadline moves. So have the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings , Los Angeles Lakers , Houston Rockets , Wizards, Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers .
Time will tell if they work out for each of those teams. Below you’ll find those transactions and more leading up to the buzzer.
NBA Trade Tracker:
|February 23, 2017
|Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly get:
|Chicago Bulls reportedly get:
|
| PF
Taj Gibson
SF Doug McDermott
2018 second-round draft pick
|
| PG
Cameron Payne
PF Joffrey Lauvergne
SG Anthony Morrow
|February 23, 2017
|RAPTORS reportedly get:
|Phoenix Suns reportedly get:
|
|SF P.J. Tucker
|
| PF
Jared Sullinger
2017 second-round pick
2018 second-round pick
|February 23, 2017
|SUNS reportedly get:
|HAWKS reportedly get:
|
|PF Mike Scott
|
|Cash
|February 23, 2017
|LAKERS reportedly get:
|ROCKETS reportedly get:
|
|PG Tyler Ennis
|
|PG Marcelo Huertas
|February 23, 2017
|NUGGETS reportedly get:
|Milwaukee Bucks reportedly get:
|
| C Roy Hibbert
|
|Future second-round pick
|February 23, 2017
|NETS reportedly get:
|ROCKETS reportedly get:
|
| SG K.J. McDaniels
|
|Future second-round pick
|February 23, 2017
|Dallas Mavericks reportedly get:
|76ERS reportedly get:
|
| PF
Nerlens Noel
|
| SF
Justin Anderson
C Andrew Bogut
Future first-round pick
|February 22, 2017
|Atlanta Hawks reportedly get:
|Philadelphia 76ers reportedly get:
|
| PF
Ersan Ilyasova
|
| C
Tiago Splitter
Future second-round pick
Future second-round pick
|February 22, 2017
|Washington Wizards reportedly get:
|Brooklyn Nets reportedly get:
|
| SG
Bojan Bogdanovic
PF Chris McCullough
|
| SG
Marcus Thornton
PF Andrew Nicholson
2017 first-round pick
|February 21, 2017
|Los Angeles Lakers reportedly get:
|Houston Rockets reportedly get:
|
| SF
Corey Brewer
2017 first-round draft pick
|
| SF
Lou Williams
|February 19, 2017
|PELICANS get:
|KINGS get:
|
| C
DeMarcus Cousins
SF Omri Casspi
|
| SG
Buddy Hield
SG Tyreke Evans
SG Langston Galloway
2017 first-round draft pick
2017 second-round pick
|February 14, 2017
|Toronto Raptors get:
|Orlando Magic get:
|
| PF
Serge Ibaka
|
| SF
Terrence Ross
2017 first-round draft pick
|February 13, 2017
|CAVALIERS get:
|HORNETS get:
|
| 2017 second-round draft pick
|
| C
Chris Andersen
Cash considerations
|February 12, 2017
|TRAIL BLAZERS get:
|NUGGETS get:
|
| C
Jusuf Nurkic
Protected 2017 first-round draft pick
|
| C
Mason Plumlee
2018 second-round draft pick
Cash considerations
|February 2, 2017
|HORNETS get:
|BUCKS get:
|
|C Miles Plumlee
|
| C
Roy Hibbert
C Spencer Hawes
|January 18, 2017
|NUGGETS get:
|HAWKS get:
|
| PG
Mo Williams
Cash considerations
|
|Trade player exception
|January 7, 2017
|CAVALIERS get:
|HAWKS get:
|
| SG
Kyle Korver
|
| SG/SF
Mike Dunleavy
PG Mo Williams
Protected first-round draft pick
Cash considerations
