2017 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Hawks land Ilyasova, Wizards acquire Bogdanovic

Every season, the NBA trade deadline offers a chance for contenders to add the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle that is winning a title. Those in rebuild mode also have the opportunity to acquire draft picks to land key assets for the future.

This post will be your trade deadline catch-all for all the action heading up to the Feb. 23, 3 p.m. ET deadline. The Blazers, Denver Nuggets , Raptors, Magic and Cavs have all made pre-deadline moves. So have the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings , Lakers, Rockets, Wizards, Nets, Hawks and 76ers.

Time will tell if they work out for each of those teams. Below you’ll find those transactions and more leading up to the buzzer.

NBA Trade Tracker:

February 22, 2017 Atlanta Hawks reportedly get: Philadelphia 76ers reportedly get:

PF Ersan Ilyasova



C Tiago Splitter

Future second-round pick

Future second-round pick

February 22, 2017 Washington Wizards reportedly get: Brooklyn Nets reportedly get:

SG Bojan Bogdanovic

PF Chris McCullough

SG Marcus Thornton

PF Andrew Nicholson

2017 first-round pick

February 21, 2017 Los Angeles Lakers reportedly get: Houston Rockets reportedly get:

SF Corey Brewer

2017 first-round draft pick

SF Lou Williams





February 19, 2017 PELICANS get: KINGS get:

C DeMarcus Cousins

SF Omri Casspi

SG Buddy Hield

SG Tyreke Evans

SG Langston Galloway

2017 first-round draft pick

2017 second-round pick

February 14, 2017 Toronto Raptors get: Orlando Magic get:

PF Serge Ibaka



SF Terrence Ross

2017 first-round draft pick



February 13, 2017 CAVALIERS get: HORNETS get:

2017 second-round draft pick



C Chris Andersen

Cash considerations



February 12, 2017 TRAIL BLAZERS get: NUGGETS get:

C Jusuf Nurkic

Protected 2017 first-round draft pick

C Mason Plumlee

2018 second-round draft pick

Cash considerations

February 2, 2017 HORNETS get: BUCKS get:

C Miles Plumlee

C Roy Hibbert

C Spencer Hawes

January 18, 2017 NUGGETS get: HAWKS get:

PG Mo Williams

Cash considerations

Trade player exception