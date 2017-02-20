2017 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Pelicans reportedly land Cousins in monster deal

Every season, the NBA trade deadline offers a chance for contenders to add the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle that is winning a title. Those in rebuild mode also have the opportunity to acquire draft picks to land key assets for the future.

This post will be your trade deadline catch-all for all the action heading up to the Feb. 23, 3 p.m. ET deadline. The Blazers, Denver Nuggets , Raptors, Magic and Cavs have all made pre-deadline moves. So have the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings , who finally unload volatile big man DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans.

Time will tell if they work out for each of those teams. Below you’ll find those transactions and more leading up to the buzzer.

NBA Trade Tracker:

February 19, 2017 (Reported) PELICANS get: KINGS get:

C DeMarcus Cousins

SF Omri Casspi

SG Buddy Hield

SG Tyreke Evans

SG Langston Galloway

2017 first-round draft pick

2017 second-round pick

February 14, 2017 Toronto Raptors get: Orlando Magic get:

PF Serge Ibaka



SF Terrence Ross

2017 first-round draft pick



February 13, 2017 CAVALIERS get: HORNETS get:

2017 second-round draft pick



C Chris Andersen

Cash considerations



February 12, 2017 TRAIL BLAZERS get: NUGGETS get:

C Jusuf Nurkic

Protected 2017 first-round draft pick

C Mason Plumlee

2018 second-round draft pick

Cash considerations

February 2, 2017 HORNETS get: BUCKS get:

C Miles Plumlee

C Roy Hibbert

C Spencer Hawes

January 18, 2017 NUGGETS get: HAWKS get:

PG Mo Williams

Cash considerations

Trade player exception