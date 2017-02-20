2017 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Pelicans reportedly land Cousins in monster deal
Find the details of every single trade around the league right here
Every season, the NBA trade deadline offers a chance for contenders to add the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle that is winning a title. Those in rebuild mode also have the opportunity to acquire draft picks to land key assets for the future.
This post will be your trade deadline catch-all for all the action heading up to the Feb. 23, 3 p.m. ET deadline. The Blazers, Denver Nuggets , Raptors, Magic and Cavs have all made pre-deadline moves. So have the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings , who finally unload volatile big man DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans.
Time will tell if they work out for each of those teams. Below you’ll find those transactions and more leading up to the buzzer.
NBA Trade Tracker:
|February 19, 2017 (Reported)
|PELICANS get:
|KINGS get:
|
| C
DeMarcus Cousins
SF Omri Casspi
|
| SG
Buddy Hield
SG Tyreke Evans
SG Langston Galloway
2017 first-round draft pick
2017 second-round pick
|February 14, 2017
|Toronto Raptors get:
|Orlando Magic get:
|
| PF
Serge Ibaka
|
| SF
Terrence Ross
2017 first-round draft pick
|February 13, 2017
|CAVALIERS get:
|HORNETS get:
|
| 2017 second-round draft pick
|
| C
Chris Andersen
Cash considerations
|February 12, 2017
|TRAIL BLAZERS get:
|NUGGETS get:
|
| C
Jusuf Nurkic
Protected 2017 first-round draft pick
|
| C
Mason Plumlee
2018 second-round draft pick
Cash considerations
|February 2, 2017
|HORNETS get:
|BUCKS get:
|
|C Miles Plumlee
|
| C
Roy Hibbert
C Spencer Hawes
|January 18, 2017
|NUGGETS get:
|HAWKS get:
|
| PG
Mo Williams
Cash considerations
|
|Trade player exception
|January 7, 2017
|CAVALIERS get:
|HAWKS get:
|
| SG
Kyle Korver
|
| SG/SF
Mike Dunleavy
PG Mo Williams
Protected first-round draft pick
Cash considerations
