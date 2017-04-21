2017 NFL schedule: How to watch, stream every Thursday Night Football game
The 2017 NFL schedule is out, which includes an action-packed Thursday night lineup.
Only the NFL could create a spectacle out of announcing a schedule that won't matter for another five months. But the seemingly inane makes perfect sense when demand outstrips supply. And in the league where there truly is no offseason, everything is a primetime event worthy of the national spotlight.
The 2017 NFL schedule -- in all its 256-game glory -- is no different . There's everything from the intriguing games, the holiday specials, the best games from one week to the next and, of course, the Thursday night lineup, which has gone from midweek afterthought to a nationally televised affair.
Here's the Thursday night slate of games (all times Eastern ):
- Week 2, Sept. 14: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals , 8:25 p.m., NFL Network
- Week 3, Sept. 21:
Los Angeles Rams
at 49ers, 8:25 p.m., NFL Network
- Week 4, Sept. 28:
Chicago Bears
at
Green Bay Packers
, 8:25 p.m, CBS/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 5, Oct. 5:
New England Patriots
at
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
, 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 6, Oct. 12:
Philadelphia Eagles
at
Carolina Panthers
, 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 7, Oct. 19:
Kansas City Chiefs
at
Oakland Raiders
, 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 8, Oct. 26:
Miami Dolphins
at
Baltimore Ravens
, 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 9, Nov. 2:
Buffalo Bills
at
New York Jets
, 8:25 p.m., NFL Network
- Week 10, Nov. 9:
Seattle Seahawks
at
Arizona Cardinals
, 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 11, Nov. 16:
Tennessee Titans
at
Pittsburgh Steelers
, 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 13, Nov. 30:
Washington Redskins
at
Dallas Cowboys
, 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 14, Dec. 7:
New Orleans Saints
at
Atlanta Falcons
, 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 15, Dec. 14:
Denver Broncos
at
Indianapolis Colts
, 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 16, (Saturday) Dec. 23: Colts at Ravens, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network
- Week 16, (Monday) Dec. 25: Steelers at Texans, 4:30 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon
This year, for the first time, you'll be able to stream 11 games on Amazon Prime .
"We're focused on bringing our customers what they want to watch. Prime members want the NFL," Jeff Blackburn, Amazon's head of business development and entertainment, said earlier this month. "For us, this is about starting to bring live sports to our Prime members all around the world."
Meanwhile, for the fourth consecutive year, CBS will televise more football than any other network, and it's the fourth season CBS partners with NFL Network for "Thursday Night Football."
There's more! Via the CBS Sports press release:
CBS All Access subscribers will be able to stream all NFL ON CBS games, including Thursday Night Football on CBS, as well as pregame and halftime coverage live on CBS All Access platforms, including on tablets via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, on connected device platforms, including Xbox One and Xbox 360, Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, and PS4™, and online at CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S. CBS All Access subscribers will receive all NFL ON CBS games being broadcast in their local market.
Now all that's left is the waiting.
