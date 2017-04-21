2017 NFL schedule: How to watch, stream every Thursday Night Football game

Only the NFL could create a spectacle out of announcing a schedule that won't matter for another five months. But the seemingly inane makes perfect sense when demand outstrips supply. And in the league where there truly is no offseason, everything is a primetime event worthy of the national spotlight.

The 2017 NFL schedule -- in all its 256-game glory -- is no different . There's everything from the intriguing games, the holiday specials, the best games from one week to the next and, of course, the Thursday night lineup, which has gone from midweek afterthought to a nationally televised affair.

Here's the Thursday night slate of games (all times Eastern ):

Week 2, Sept. 14: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals , 8:25 p.m., NFL Network

at , 8:25 p.m., NFL Network Week 3, Sept. 21: Los Angeles Rams at 49ers, 8:25 p.m., NFL Network



at 49ers, 8:25 p.m., NFL Network Week 4, Sept. 28: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers , 8:25 p.m, CBS/NFL Network/Amazon



at , 8:25 p.m, CBS/NFL Network/Amazon Week 5, Oct. 5: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon



at , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon Week 6, Oct. 12: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon



at , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon Week 7, Oct. 19: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon



at , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon Week 8, Oct. 26: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon



at , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon Week 9, Nov. 2: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets , 8:25 p.m., NFL Network



at , 8:25 p.m., NFL Network Week 10, Nov. 9: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon



at , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon Week 11, Nov. 16: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon



at , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon Week 13, Nov. 30: Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon



at , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon Week 14, Dec. 7: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon



at , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon Week 15, Dec. 14: Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon



at , 8:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon Week 16, (Saturday) Dec. 23: Colts at Ravens, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network



Week 16, (Monday) Dec. 25: Steelers at Texans, 4:30 p.m., CBS/NFL Network/Amazon



This year, for the first time, you'll be able to stream 11 games on Amazon Prime .

"We're focused on bringing our customers what they want to watch. Prime members want the NFL," Jeff Blackburn, Amazon's head of business development and entertainment, said earlier this month. "For us, this is about starting to bring live sports to our Prime members all around the world."

Meanwhile, for the fourth consecutive year, CBS will televise more football than any other network, and it's the fourth season CBS partners with NFL Network for "Thursday Night Football."

There's more! Via the CBS Sports press release:

CBS All Access subscribers will be able to stream all NFL ON CBS games, including Thursday Night Football on CBS, as well as pregame and halftime coverage live on CBS All Access platforms, including on tablets via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, on connected device platforms, including Xbox One and Xbox 360, Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, and PS4™, and online at CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S. CBS All Access subscribers will receive all NFL ON CBS games being broadcast in their local market.

Now all that's left is the waiting.