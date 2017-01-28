2017 Pro Bowl: Full AFC and NFC rosters, how to watch and stream

The 2017 Pro Bowl is coming to your television set on Sunday evening. Unlike the brand new skills challenge, we know how the Pro Bowl will go. There are going to be a bunch of sort amusing moments and a lot of not-really-trying efforts from the players involved.

It's worth noting that some of the guys, like Bucs wideout Mike Evans , figured out there's some money to be made. So there should be a little bit more effort than we're expecting.

"I just realized it's double the money if you win, so I'm going hard," Evans said, via NFL.com's Connor Orr.

If you want to watch the 2017 Pro Bowl, tune into ESPN or fire up Watch ESPN at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29 and you can check out the AFC and NFC doing battle at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Here are all the details for the players, with help from NFL.com. Note there are roughly 345,634 replacements in this year's Pro Bowl. Players marked with an asterisk (*) are listed as starters.

AFC Offense

Quarterback: Alex Smith*, Kansas City Chiefs ; Andy Dalton , Cincinnati Bengals ; Ben Roethlisberger , Pittsburgh Steelers

Running back: DeMarco Murray*, Tennessee Titans ; Jay Ajayi , Miami Dolphins ; Melvin Gordon , San Diego Chargers

Wide receiver: Jarvis Landry*, Dolphins; T.Y. Hilton*, Indianapolis Colts ; Demaryius Thomas , Denver Broncos ; Emmanuel Sanders , Broncos

Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker , Titans

Tackle: Joe Thomas*, Cleveland Browns ; Taylor Lewan*, Titans; Andrew Whitworth , Bengals

Guard: Kelechi Osemele*, Oakland Raiders ; David DeCastro*, Steelers; Richie Incognito , Buffalo Bills

Center: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Jeremy Zuttah , Baltimore Ravens

Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens

AFC Defense

Defense end: Khalil Mack*, Raiders; Cameron Wake*, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney , Houston Texans

Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh*, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey , Titans

Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander*, Bills; Brian Orakpo , Titans

Inside/middle linebacker: Ryan Shazier*, Steelers; Zach Brown , Bills

Cornerback: Aqib Talib*, Broncos; Casey Hayward*, Chargers; Chris Harris , Broncos; Stephon Gilmore , Buffalo

Free safety: Reggie Nelson*, Raiders; Eric Weddle , Ravens

Strong safety: Darian Stewart*, Broncos

AFC Special Teams

Punter: Dustin Colquitt*, Chiefs

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens

Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Ravens

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs

Special teamer: D.J. Alexander*, Chiefs

NFC Offense

Quarterback: Dak Prescott*, Dallas Cowboys ; Drew Brees , New Orleans Saints ; Kirk Cousins , Washington Redskins

Running back: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; Jordan Howard , Chicago Bears ; Devonta Freeman , Atlanta Falcons

Wide receiver: Odell Beckham*, New York Giants ; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ; Larry Fitzgerald , Arizona Cardinals ; Dez Bryant , Cowboys

Tight end: Greg Olsen*, Carolina Panthers ; Jimmy Graham , Seattle Seahawks

Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; David Bakhtiari , Green Bay Packers

Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Trai Turner*, Panthers; Josh Sitton , Bears

Center: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Jason Kelce , Philadelphia Eagles

Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers

NFC Defense

Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Minnesota Vikings ; Cliff Avril*, Seahawks; Michael Bennett , Seahawks

Interior linemen: Gerald McCoy*, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Linval Joseph , Vikings

Outside linebacker: K.J. Wright*, Seahawks; Thomas Davis*, Panthers; Anthony Barr , Vikings

Inside/middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Sean Lee , Cowboys

Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins*, Giants; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Richard Sherman , Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes , Vikings

Free safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix , Packers

Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants

NFC Special Teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Los Angeles Rams

Kicker: Matt Prater*, Detroit Lions

Long snapper: Jake McQuaide*, Rams

Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings

Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants

Players Replaced

QB: Derek Carr (injured) replaced by Smith; Tom Brady (Super Bowl) replaced by Dalton; Aaron Rodgers (?) replaced by Cousins; Matt Ryan (Super Bowl) replaced by Drew Brees

Running back: LeSean McCoy (injured) replaced by Ajayi; Le'Veon Bell (injured) replaced by Gordon; David Johnson (injured) replaced by Howard; Devonta Freeman (Super Bowl) replaced by Sproles

Wide receiver: Amari Cooper (injured) replaced by Sanders; A.J. Green (injured) replaced by Landry; Antonio Brown (injured) replaced by Thomas; Julio Jones (Super Bowl) replaced by Bryant

Tight End: Jordan Reed (injured) replaced by Graham

Tackle: Donald Penn (injured) replaced by Whitworth; Jason Peters (injured) replaced by Bakhtiari

Guard: Marshal Yanda (injured) replaced by Incognito; Brandon Scherff (injured) replaced by Turner; T.J. Lang (injured) replaced by Sitton

Center: Ryan Kalil (injured) replaced by Wood; Maurkice Pouncey (injured) replaced by Zuttah; Alex Mack (Super Bowl) replaced by Kelce

Linebacker: Dont'a Hightower (Super Bowl) replaced by Brown; C.J. Mosley (injured) replaced by Shazier; Ryan Kerrigan (injured) replaced by Wright; Vic Beasley (Super Bowl) replaced by Barr; Luke Kuechly (injured) replaced by Lee

Defense end: Jadeveon Clowney (injured) replaced by Dunlap; Khalil Mack (injured) replaced by Williams

Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald (injured) replaced by Joseph

Cornerback: Marcus Peters (injured) replaced by Gilmore

Strong safety: Eric Berry (injured) replaced by Stewart

Free safety: Devin McCourty (Super Bowl) replaced by Weddle

Punter: Pat McAfee (injured) replaced by Colquitt

Kicker: Matt Bryant (Super Bowl) replaced by Prater

Special teamer: Matthew Slater (Super Bowl) replaced by Alexander