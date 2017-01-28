2017 Pro Bowl: Full AFC and NFC rosters, how to watch and stream
Here are the full roster for the 2017 Pro Bowl
The 2017 Pro Bowl is coming to your television set on Sunday evening. Unlike the brand new skills challenge, we know how the Pro Bowl will go. There are going to be a bunch of sort amusing moments and a lot of not-really-trying efforts from the players involved.
It's worth noting that some of the guys, like Bucs wideout Mike Evans , figured out there's some money to be made. So there should be a little bit more effort than we're expecting.
"I just realized it's double the money if you win, so I'm going hard," Evans said, via NFL.com's Connor Orr.
If you want to watch the 2017 Pro Bowl, tune into ESPN or fire up Watch ESPN at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29 and you can check out the AFC and NFC doing battle at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Here are all the details for the players, with help from NFL.com. Note there are roughly 345,634 replacements in this year's Pro Bowl. Players marked with an asterisk (*) are listed as starters.
AFC Offense
Quarterback: Alex Smith*, Kansas City Chiefs ; Andy Dalton , Cincinnati Bengals ; Ben Roethlisberger , Pittsburgh Steelers
Running back: DeMarco Murray*, Tennessee Titans ; Jay Ajayi , Miami Dolphins ; Melvin Gordon , San Diego Chargers
Wide receiver: Jarvis Landry*, Dolphins; T.Y. Hilton*, Indianapolis Colts ; Demaryius Thomas , Denver Broncos ; Emmanuel Sanders , Broncos
Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker , Titans
Tackle: Joe Thomas*, Cleveland Browns ; Taylor Lewan*, Titans; Andrew Whitworth , Bengals
Guard: Kelechi Osemele*, Oakland Raiders ; David DeCastro*, Steelers; Richie Incognito , Buffalo Bills
Center: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Jeremy Zuttah , Baltimore Ravens
Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens
AFC Defense
Defense end: Khalil Mack*, Raiders; Cameron Wake*, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney , Houston Texans
Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh*, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey , Titans
Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander*, Bills; Brian Orakpo , Titans
Inside/middle linebacker: Ryan Shazier*, Steelers; Zach Brown , Bills
Cornerback: Aqib Talib*, Broncos; Casey Hayward*, Chargers; Chris Harris , Broncos; Stephon Gilmore , Buffalo
Free safety: Reggie Nelson*, Raiders; Eric Weddle , Ravens
Strong safety: Darian Stewart*, Broncos
AFC Special Teams
Punter: Dustin Colquitt*, Chiefs
Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens
Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Ravens
Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs
Special teamer: D.J. Alexander*, Chiefs
NFC Offense
Quarterback: Dak Prescott*, Dallas Cowboys ; Drew Brees , New Orleans Saints ; Kirk Cousins , Washington Redskins
Running back: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; Jordan Howard , Chicago Bears ; Devonta Freeman , Atlanta Falcons
Wide receiver: Odell Beckham*, New York Giants ; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ; Larry Fitzgerald , Arizona Cardinals ; Dez Bryant , Cowboys
Tight end: Greg Olsen*, Carolina Panthers ; Jimmy Graham , Seattle Seahawks
Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; David Bakhtiari , Green Bay Packers
Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Trai Turner*, Panthers; Josh Sitton , Bears
Center: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Jason Kelce , Philadelphia Eagles
Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers
NFC Defense
Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Minnesota Vikings ; Cliff Avril*, Seahawks; Michael Bennett , Seahawks
Interior linemen: Gerald McCoy*, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Linval Joseph , Vikings
Outside linebacker: K.J. Wright*, Seahawks; Thomas Davis*, Panthers; Anthony Barr , Vikings
Inside/middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Sean Lee , Cowboys
Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins*, Giants; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Richard Sherman , Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes , Vikings
Free safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix , Packers
Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants
NFC Special Teams
Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Los Angeles Rams
Kicker: Matt Prater*, Detroit Lions
Long snapper: Jake McQuaide*, Rams
Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings
Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants
Players Replaced
QB: Derek Carr (injured) replaced by Smith; Tom Brady (Super Bowl) replaced by Dalton; Aaron Rodgers (?) replaced by Cousins; Matt Ryan (Super Bowl) replaced by Drew Brees
Running back: LeSean McCoy (injured) replaced by Ajayi; Le'Veon Bell (injured) replaced by Gordon; David Johnson (injured) replaced by Howard; Devonta Freeman (Super Bowl) replaced by Sproles
Wide receiver: Amari Cooper (injured) replaced by Sanders; A.J. Green (injured) replaced by Landry; Antonio Brown (injured) replaced by Thomas; Julio Jones (Super Bowl) replaced by Bryant
Tight End: Jordan Reed (injured) replaced by Graham
Tackle: Donald Penn (injured) replaced by Whitworth; Jason Peters (injured) replaced by Bakhtiari
Guard: Marshal Yanda (injured) replaced by Incognito; Brandon Scherff (injured) replaced by Turner; T.J. Lang (injured) replaced by Sitton
Center: Ryan Kalil (injured) replaced by Wood; Maurkice Pouncey (injured) replaced by Zuttah; Alex Mack (Super Bowl) replaced by Kelce
Linebacker: Dont'a Hightower (Super Bowl) replaced by Brown; C.J. Mosley (injured) replaced by Shazier; Ryan Kerrigan (injured) replaced by Wright; Vic Beasley (Super Bowl) replaced by Barr; Luke Kuechly (injured) replaced by Lee
Defense end: Jadeveon Clowney (injured) replaced by Dunlap; Khalil Mack (injured) replaced by Williams
Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald (injured) replaced by Joseph
Cornerback: Marcus Peters (injured) replaced by Gilmore
Strong safety: Eric Berry (injured) replaced by Stewart
Free safety: Devin McCourty (Super Bowl) replaced by Weddle
Punter: Pat McAfee (injured) replaced by Colquitt
Kicker: Matt Bryant (Super Bowl) replaced by Prater
Special teamer: Matthew Slater (Super Bowl) replaced by Alexander
