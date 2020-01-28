MISSST
Perry scores career-high 27, Miss State tops Florida 78-71

  • AP
  • Jan 28, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Reggie Perry's mother and sister were on hand for his game at Florida, about a two-hour drive from his hometown.

Perry treated them to one of his best collegiate performances.

Perry scored a career-high 27 points, Robert Woodard added 16 and Mississippi State beat Florida 78-71 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight victory in Southeastern Conference play.

Tyson Carter chipped in 12 points, including seven straight in the second half to turn the game. The Bulldogs (13-7, 4-3) rallied from 16 points down to notch their first road victory of 2020.

''I thought Reggie Perry was absolutely phenomenal tonight,'' Bulldogs coach Ben Howland said. ''We really did a great job of getting him the ball.''

Perry grew up in Thomasville, Georgia, about 140 miles from Gainesville. It's safe to say he treated this like a homecoming. The 250-pound sophomore made 9 of 14 shots, including all three from 3-point range. He made 6 of 7 free throws to go along with eight rebounds and seven turnovers.

''I was in a whole different zone tonight. I ain't even going to lie,'' Perry said. ''I don't even know how much I had. I was in a whole different zone tonight, so it's kind of hard to stop me when I'm in the zone.''

It seemed impossible for Florida (12-8, 4-3), which has dropped three straight and blown early leads in the last two.

''It was one of the strangest games I've been a part of in terms of how different each half was, both offensively and defensively,'' Florida coach Mike White said. ''They had their way with us in the second half.''

Florida was hot early, shooting 58% in the first half and making 8 of 14 from 3-point range. White's freshmen were particularly on point. Scottie Lewis scored 10 of Florida's first 12 points. Tre Mann made both of his 3s. And Ques Glover and Omar Payne even chipped in.

The Gators were up 36-20 with six minutes to play in the half, then Kerry Blackshear Jr. went to the bench with two fouls. Perry took over from there, and Florida offered no response.

The Bulldogs quickly erased a 10-point halftime deficit by making 12 of their first 17 shots (71%) after the break and built a comfortable lead.

Florida had chances down the stretch. Trailing 70-66 with about three minutes remaining, Keyontae Johnson missed a layup from point-blank range and Noah Locke dribbled off his foot on the following possession.

Woodard drained a 3 on the other end to get the lead back to seven.

Perry has been unstoppable of late in SEC play, scoring 23, 22, 26 and 27 during State's winning streak.

''His 3 shot tonight was really going,'' Howland said. ''You can see he's going to be a really good 3-point shooter at the next level. ... I'm just so happy for how he's playing for us.''

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs really could be enjoying an impressive year if not for all the close losses. Their last two were one-point games, coming up one shot short at LSU and Oklahoma.

Florida: White's job status is suddenly being openly questioned. The Gators gave him a contract extension after last season, meaning he's far from being in jeopardy, but the lackluster results with his most talented team has prompted growing criticism.

KOBE TRIBUTE

Florida paid tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant by draping two replica No. 24 Lakers jerseys over seats along Florida's bench during warmups. The jerseys were removed just before the opening tip.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Hosts Tennessee on Saturday. The Bulldogs have lost four in a row and 10 of the last 12 in the series.

Florida: Plays at Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Gators swept the season series last year for the first time since 2011. The Commodores are the only SEC team still winless in league play.

1st Half
MISSST Bulldogs 35
FLA Gators 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Mississippi State  
19:39 +2 Abdul Ado made dunk, assist by Robert Woodard II 2-0
19:22   Keyontae Johnson missed layup  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
19:13 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup, assist by Keyontae Johnson 2-2
18:59 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made jump shot, assist by Robert Woodard II 4-2
18:45   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
18:21   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
18:13 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Locke 4-5
17:53   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:39 +2 Scottie Lewis made jump shot 4-7
17:18   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
17:06 +2 Andrew Nembhard made floating jump shot, assist by Noah Locke 4-9
16:38 +3 Nick Weatherspoon made 3-pt. jump shot 7-9
16:11 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 7-12
15:52   Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
15:44   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
15:35   Nick Weatherspoon missed layup  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
15:26   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Mississippi State  
15:02   Abdul Ado missed hook shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
14:44   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
14:32   Shooting foul on Andrew Nembhard  
14:33 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 8-12
14:33 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-12
14:21 +2 Andrew Nembhard made fade-away jump shot 9-14
13:59   Reggie Perry missed layup  
13:57   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
13:53   Reggie Perry missed layup  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
13:46 +3 Tre Mann made 3-pt. jump shot 9-17
13:31   Robert Woodard II missed dunk, blocked by Omar Payne  
13:30   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
13:19   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Tre Mann  
13:14   Tre Mann missed jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Florida  
13:13   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
12:56   Omar Payne missed layup  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
12:43   Tyson Carter missed jump shot, blocked by Keyontae Johnson  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
12:32 +2 Ques Glover made layup 9-19
12:16 +2 Reggie Perry made layup 11-19
11:59 +3 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ques Glover 11-22
11:27   Lost ball turnover on Iverson Molinar, stolen by Omar Payne  
11:08 +3 Tre Mann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scottie Lewis 11-25
10:36   Tyson Carter missed jump shot  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
10:34   Traveling violation turnover on Abdul Ado  
10:21   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Mann  
10:00 +3 Reggie Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Woodard II 14-25
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Scottie Lewis  
9:23 +2 Reggie Perry made layup, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 16-25
9:00   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
8:55 +2 Andrew Nembhard made fade-away jump shot 16-27
8:34   Abdul Ado missed jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
8:20   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
8:18   Shooting foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
8:18 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 16-28
8:18   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
7:57   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
7:38   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
7:29 +3 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Locke 16-31
6:59   Tyson Carter missed layup  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
6:50 +2 Abdul Ado made tip-in 18-31
6:40   Keyontae Johnson missed alley-oop shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
6:32 +2 Keyontae Johnson made dunk 18-33
6:16 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot 20-33
6:00 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 20-36
5:40   Iverson Molinar missed layup  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
5:35 +2 Reggie Perry made layup 22-36
5:35   Shooting foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
5:35 +1 Reggie Perry made free throw 23-36
5:30   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
5:23 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made layup 25-36
5:04   Offensive foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
5:04   Turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
4:49   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
4:39 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 25-38
4:13   Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Perry  
3:58   Personal foul on Iverson Molinar  
3:47   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
3:45   Offensive rebound by Florida  
3:41   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Prince Oduro  
3:39   Personal foul on Omar Payne  
3:30 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made jump shot 27-38
3:04   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
2:42 +2 Reggie Perry made layup, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 29-38
2:25 +2 Omar Payne made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 29-40
2:04 +3 Reggie Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 32-40
1:43 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ques Glover 32-43
1:14 +3 Robert Woodard II made 3-pt. jump shot 35-43
56.0   Lost ball turnover on Keyontae Johnson  
35.0   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Carter, stolen by Scottie Lewis  
30.0 +2 Ques Glover made layup 35-45
1.0   Offensive foul on Reggie Perry  
1.0   Turnover on Reggie Perry  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MISSST Bulldogs 43
FLA Gators 26

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 35-47
19:20 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made jump shot 37-47
18:55   Lost ball turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr., stolen by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
18:39   Jumpball received by Mississippi State  
18:30   Nick Weatherspoon missed layup  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Florida  
18:14   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
18:07 +2 Reggie Perry made dunk, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 39-47
17:46   Shooting foul on Abdul Ado  
17:46   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:46 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-48
17:31   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Keyontae Johnson  
17:20   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Nembhard, stolen by Nick Weatherspoon  
17:16   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
17:16 +1 Robert Woodard II made 1st of 2 free throws 40-48
17:16 +1 Robert Woodard II made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-48
16:59   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup  
16:57   Offensive rebound by Florida  
16:54   Noah Locke missed jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
16:39   Bad pass turnover on Robert Woodard II  
16:29   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
16:21   Shooting foul on Tyson Carter  
16:21 +1 Ques Glover made 1st of 2 free throws 41-49
16:21 +1 Ques Glover made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-50
16:09 +2 Robert Woodard II made dunk, assist by Reggie Perry 43-50
15:57 +2 Ques Glover made layup 43-52
15:29 +2 Tyson Carter made layup 45-52
15:29   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
15:29 +1 Tyson Carter made free throw 46-52
15:08   Traveling violation turnover on Ques Glover  
15:00   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Carter  
14:50   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
14:37   Lost ball turnover on Robert Woodard II, stolen by Scottie Lewis  
14:28   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
14:20   Tyson Carter missed layup, blocked by Tre Mann  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
14:09   Offensive foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
14:09   Turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
13:53   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed layup, blocked by Omar Payne  
13:51   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
13:44 +2 Abdul Ado made layup 48-52
13:24   Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
13:21   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Nembhard, stolen by Abdul Ado  
12:54   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
12:46   Andrew Nembhard missed layup, blocked by Abdul Ado  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
12:40   Omar Payne missed layup, blocked by Abdul Ado  
12:38   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
12:31 +2 Robert Woodard II made dunk, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 50-52
12:17   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
11:55   Traveling violation turnover on Tyson Carter  
11:45   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
11:21 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter 52-52
11:10 +2 Andrew Nembhard made jump shot 52-54
10:49   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
10:50 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 53-54
10:50 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-54
10:28 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup 54-56
10:04   Shooting foul on Tre Mann  
10:04 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws 55-56
10:04 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-56
9:39   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
9:30   Nick Weatherspoon missed layup  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
9:21 +2 Noah Locke made floating jump shot 56-58
9:00 +3 Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 59-58
8:36   Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
8:26   Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
8:18   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup, blocked by Abdul Ado  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
7:56   Bad pass turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Scottie Lewis  
7:52   Out of bounds turnover on Noah Locke  
7:33 +2 Tyson Carter made layup 61-58
6:59   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
6:34 +2 Tyson Carter made layup 63-58
6:17   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed jump shot  
6:15   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
6:06   Shooting foul on Abdul Ado  
6:06 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 63-59
6:06 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-60
5:49 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made floating jump shot 65-60
5:33   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
5:10   Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Perry  
4:52 +2 Keyontae Johnson made jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 65-62
4:26 +3 Reggie Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 68-62
4:05   Personal foul on Tyson Carter  
4:06 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 68-63
4:06 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-64
3:42   Tyson Carter missed layup  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
3:39 +2 Reggie Perry made layup 70-64
3:28   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Offensive rebound by Florida  
3:26   Personal foul on Robert Woodard II  
