2018 NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech reaches its first Elite Eight, way ahead of schedule

BOSTON -- Texas Tech is in the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

Coach Chris Beard has pulled off the incredible in only two seasons at the helm in Lubbock. Third-seeded Texas Tech took out No. 2 Purdue in the East Regional semifinal 78-65. It was impressive. They'll try to win as an underdog again on Sunday when they face No. 1 Villanova, which is playing like the best team in college basketball.

The East Regional has a Wild West flair to it now that the Red Raiders can prepare for the first Final Four run in school history. A year after South Carolina did it, why can't TTU pull it off?

It's been a swift rise to the top for Texas Tech and Beard. The second-year coach got Little Rock to the NCAA Tournament two years ago.

That was his first season as a Division I head coach. He advanced after beating Purdue, just like what transpired early Saturday morning. It was a win that put him on a zip line to his dream job -- right there in Lubbock, where he learned at the knee of Bob Knight more than a decade ago.

A team built on defensive and charged with the attitude stemming from its coach, who took no shortcuts in his journey to the doorstep of the Final Four.

Senior Keenan Evans and freshman Zhaire Smith have turned things in a hurry. There have been a lot of shocks in this NCAA Tournament, but in the wide lens of the season, Texas Tech's Elite Eight run represents the biggest surprise in college hoops this season. TTU was 18-14 a year ago, having gone 6-12 in the Big 12 and seemingly slowly building something.

It started the season unranked but got to 14-1 and flew up the polls.

Now it's one of three Big 12 teams in the Elite Eight. On the right side of the bracket, the Kansas Jayhawks get Duke on Sunday. Texas Tech gets Villanova. The Big 12 -- which was the best conference in the country this season -- will have its two best teams tip off as underdogs.