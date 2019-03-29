2019 NCAA Tournament: Kentucky could win a title without PJ Washington, but have a much better shot if he returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There are two Kentucky teams available for Friday's Midwest Regional semifinal.

One with PJ Washington and one without.

Kentucky's sophomore forward is that important to the Wildcats' chances in the Sweet 16 game against Houston on Friday. His status due to a sprained left foot suffered in the SEC Tournament is also that mysterious.

The only sure thing we know is that Kentucky's leading scorer, rebounder, shot blocker and 3-point shooter is better that he was. The injury occurred on a undisclosed play March 16 against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.

How much better than 13 days ago a matter of conjecture, social media and – maybe -- misdirection.

"I'm not in pain," Washington told reporters Thursday. "Real close, though."

"The greatest thing for him is the doc said, 'You can't hurt yourself,' said John Calipari. "If that were the case, I wouldn't let him play."

"I'll run and jump and cut, see if I can do those things," Washington said before Thursday's practice at Sprint Center.

Halfway through Thursday's media availability Cal seemed to cut through the malarkey saying if Washington plays more than "15, 18 minutes … I would be stunned, surprised."

Then he added, "If he doesn't play at all, I would not be surprised."

More mystery.

During the practice period open to the media, Washington was spied shooting free throws and that's about it before reporters were shooed off the court.

PJ said he hadn’t even jogged on the foot yet. Has now. pic.twitter.com/YjKuvbDVRV — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 28, 2019

Where Kentucky goes from here is riding on the health of an All-SEC first-teamer. Washington himself blew up the internet Wednesday night posting a video showing him walking without a cast or corrective boot.

"It's funny to see everybody freaking out about it," Washington said.

Some Kentucky fans have done more than that, suggesting Washington is holding himself out to preserve his body for the NBA.

"Just to say stuff like that is funny," said Washington, careful not to rile always level-headed Big Blue Nation.

This is one of those big-sports-event injuries that has everyone from Vegas bookies to Nike – Kentucky's shoe partner -- trying to find information.

The Las Vegas sports books have the Wildcats a 2 ½-3-point favorite. Nike? You remember how the world stood still when Zion Williamson blew a shoe. Washington blew out a foot wearing a Nike shoe.

Once again, Washington and his 6-foot-8, 228-pound frame is that important. Even with him, this isn't a vintage Kentucky team. They don't shoot 3-pointers particularly well (95th nationally). They're fifth nationally in rebound margin thanks, in part, to Washington's 30 percent offensive rebound rate.

"We'll try to keep the same game plan, feeding our post, staying aggressive down low, playing great defense," said grad transfer Reid Travis.

Washington's absence puts more of a load on the 6-8, 238-pound Travis. The two have played together in exactly two games since Feb. 19. Travis missed the last five games of the regular season with a sprained knee.

"This is one of Cal's best coaching jobs as a tactician," said Andy Kennedy, former Ole Miss coach, now SEC Network analyst. "I think essentially they're just really, really good … They're really good at just containing the ball and not getting into unnecessary rotations which is pretty astounding.

"They've got guys who can maker shots at the end of the clock. But they need PJ. because of his defensive versatility and his ability to facilitate offensively. Without him the shots are harder to come by.

"They need to get him healthy. He, to me, is their most important player."

Don't ask how important. Washington is one of only five underclassmen in the country to lead his team in points, rebounds and 3-point percentage.

"I don't think this Kentucky team is athletic as some others as Calipari has had," said former LSU coach John Brady. "I think they're a good team. I don't consider it one of his better teams or a great team. Certainly without Washington, I don't think they have the depth behind him."

Without Washington in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats routed Abilene Christian in the first round before winning a grinder in the second round.

With him?

"It would be nice to have a full team," Calipari said.