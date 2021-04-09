Arkansas wing Moses Moody is declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft and hiring an agent after a standout freshman season with the Razorbacks. Moody is listed No. 12 on the CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board and went No. 11 in Kyle Boone's latest mock draft this week.

Moody averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds this season while starting all 32 games and helping Arkansas reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1996. Though he struggled offensively in the NCAA Tournament, he led the Razorbacks in scoring during the season and showed promise as a two-way wing at the next level. He is Arkansas' first-ever one-and-done NBA prospect

"Thanks for being such a big part of a memorable ride. Congratulations and good luck!" Arkansas coach Eric Musselman wrote on Twitter. "Once a Razorback always a Razorback!"

At 6-foot-6 and with a favorable wingspan, Moody has the size and length to defend multiple positions and create shots off the dribble. He showed promise as an outside shooter by making 35.8% of his 3-point attempts on 5.8 tries per game with the Razorbacks. Though Moody struggled at times to finish when attacking the basket, he did show an uncanny ability to reach the free-throw line.

Moody averaged 5.8 free-throw attempts per game -- making 81.2% of them -- and attempted 10 or more free throws six times during the season. In a monumental win over Alabama on Feb. 24, Moody scored 16 of his 24 points at the free-throw line.

Though just a four-star prospect out of Montverde Academy and the No. 45 overall prospect in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports, Moody beat out five-star guards Sharife Cooper of Auburn and Cam Thomas of LSU for the SEC's Freshman of the Year award.