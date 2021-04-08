Round 1 - Pick 1 Cade Cunningham G Oklahoma State • Fr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.1 RPG 6.2 APG 3.5 3P% 40.0% The size, the skill, the craft and the easily projectable nature of Cunningham's game make him the obvious pick here for Houston at No. 1. Players with his size who can create are at a premium in the NBA, and he has already shown he can star in a feature role in college. Scouts have some questions about his athleticism and burst and how that might affect his impact in the NBA, but they are more nitpicks than true concerns for the most well-rounded prospect in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Evan Mobley F Southern California • Fr • 7'0" / 215 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.4 RPG 8.7 APG 2.4 3P% 30% There are only a handful of true difference-making bigs in the NBA, but Mobley projects in time to be one of the select few. The 7-foot USC product is a fluid athlete who can defend post to perimeter and has natural abilities around the rim as a shot-swatter, lob threat and generally disruptive, impactful two-way presence. I don't typically rate bigs very high out of principle because it is often a position you can skimp on when building a team, but Mobley is a rare exception who is squarely in the running to unseat Cunningham as the top pick.

Round 1- Pick 3 Jalen Suggs G Gonzaga • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.4 RPG 5.3 APG 4.5 3P% 33.7% Tough, competitive two-way force from Gonzaga who projects as a lead guard at the next level, Suggs could be a franchise-caliber prospect to add to Minnesota's burgeoning core. Didn't put up huge numbers on a loaded Zags team, but a true game-changer who affects the game at every level and showed enough as a shot-maker (33.7% from 3) to warrant top-three consideration.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Green SG USA • 6'5" / 172 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.9 RPG 4.1 APG 2.8 3P% 36.5% Not only did Jalen Green not look out of place in his season with the G League Ignite team, but he was a star. He averaged 18 points per game and made 36.5% of his 3s, showcasing the shot-making and defensive prowess that's locked him in as a surefire top five pick in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jonathan Kuminga SF Congo • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.8 RPG 7.2 APG 2.7 3P% 24.6% There are some obvious flaws in Kuminga's game that bubbled to the surface while playing for the G League Ignite team -- his 3-point shooting dipping below 25% for the season and his general shot-making still lagging being the most obvious -- but there's also a lot to like here, too. The 18-year-old has a strong frame, a good defensive baseline and some nice skills to build off that could in time make him a superstar in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Davion Mitchell G Baylor • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14 RPG 2.7 APG 5.5 3P% 44.7% Massive jump for Davion Mitchell, one of the true breakout stars of the NCAA Tournament. He's a bit older -- he'll turn 23 later this year -- but this draft really drops off after the first five so this is a fine range for him. With his impact as a lockdown defender, basket-maker with burst and overall creator with the ball, I bid you good luck finding someone who is more sound on both ends as a guard at this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 7 James Bouknight G Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 18.7 RPG 5.7 APG 1.8 3P% 29.3% An in-season elbow injury and subsequent surgery derailed Bouknight's big season momentarily, but he returned for UConn and continued to showcase his lottery talent with his shot-making and shot-creation skills. Bouknight is a bucket. Don't love his sub-30% 3-point shooting, but I am a believer in the shot, the athleticism and the Lou Williams-like swagger of his game as an offensive weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kai Jones F Texas • Soph • 6'11" / 218 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.8 RPG 4.8 APG 0.6 3P% 38.2% Lots to like about Jones' game, from his freakish athletic ability, shooting chops and overall upside given his 6-foot-11 frame and body control. But he remains something of a project. In this draft he's a big unknown. Though talent evaluators love his potential, they know he's a developmental play with the hopes he hits long term.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 9 Keon Johnson G Tennessee • Fr • 6'5" / 186 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.5 APG 2.5 3P% 27.1% A springy forward with freakish athleticism who can make plays above the rim, Keon Johnson is a marvelous talent whose potential is obvious. He was impactful as a freshman for a top 20 Tennessee team and should be considered a legitimate top 10 talent in this draft class if the shot starts to fall. It's a bit of a gamble on raw potential, but the defense and handles give him a sturdy foundation to keep building on.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Scottie Barnes G Florida State • Fr • 6'9" / 227 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 12th PPG 10.3 RPG 4.0 APG 4.1 3P% 27.5% There is very real concern about how good Barnes is -- and will be -- as a player on offense in the NBA. Outside of his handles and passing, there's a lot of work left for him to reach his ceiling. But he's 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan who can defend at a high level and has the physical tools to be a lottery pick. So I expect this range for him is about right.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Moses Moody G Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 16.8 RPG 5.8 APG 1.6 3P% 35.8% The numbers for Moody in the NCAA Tournament were respectable -- 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game -- but Moody's stock is on the downslope. He did not perform well in March Madness. He combined to shoot 6 of 30 in two games and went 0 for 7 from 3-point range. Tough end to the season for a 3-and-D wing, though the body of work this season is going to keep him in lottery range.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaden Springer G Tennessee • Fr • 6'4" / 204 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.5 RPG 3.5 APG 2.9 3P% 43.5% Some serious moxie to Jaden Springer's game accompanied by some real skill he showed at Tennessee as a scorer and facilitator. I like the wiggle I've seen from him with the ball in his hands, too. He plays with so much confidence and poise it's hard not to buy in to what his NBA role can be as a two-way guard who can do a little of everything.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Tre Mann G Florida • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 16 RPG 5.6 APG 3.5 3P% 40.2% Florida turned the keys over to Tre Mann to cook over the final stretch of the season. The result of that was gigantic for his draft stock, as he averaged 18.1 points per game over his last seven and added a 30-burger to his resume against Tennessee and its stacked backcourt in that stretch. He really grew over the course of the season as a shot-maker and is oozing with NBA talent as a creator from the guard spot, even if it's not likely as a lead guard.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Cameron Thomas G LSU • Fr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 23 RPG 3.4 APG 1.4 3P% 32.5% Thomas led all SEC players as a freshman in scoring (23.0 PPG) this season, and while his efficiency was just OK (32.5% from 3, 30.6% from FG), he definitely showed NBA-caliber shot-making. He took a massive volume of LSU's shots and a lot of those had a high degree of difficulty as teams keyed in on him. He's been a scorer at every level as a prospect and should fit into a similar role in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Franz Wagner G Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 12.5 RPG 6.5 APG 3 3P% 34.3% Probably not a future All-Star, almost certainly a high-level role player -- that's the selling point for Franz Wagner. At Michigan as a sophomore this season he did a bit of everything, from hitting 3-pointers to creating to playing top-shelf defense. He does so many different things at a high level it's easy to see why teams would like him in this range. There's an obvious role for a 6-9 forward who can do all of those things -- and well -- at the NBA level.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Chris Duarte G Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 17.1 RPG 4.6 APG 2.7 3P% 42.4% He's 23 years old (and will turn 24 in June) but Duarte's ability to defend at a high level and shoot the 3 has him in first-round territory after a strong senior season. He averaged 22 points, 6.5 assists and 4.0 boards in two NCAA Tournament games and shot a career-best 42.4% from 3 on the year. A 3-and-D type player who can really shoot it -- and make it -- in myriad ways.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Ayo Dosunmu G Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 20.1 RPG 6.3 APG 5.3 3P% 38.6% I have no problem admitting that I have been, am and likely always will be the high guy on Dosunmu. He came back as a junior and improved significantly as a 3-point shooter and answered the only real question lingering about his NBA prospects, which was his ability to shoot it. Whether he's a starting point guard or one of several rotation guards is irrelevant to me; he can add value as a shooter and is electric with the ball in his hands.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 18 Isaiah Jackson F Kentucky • Fr • 6'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 8.4 RPG 6.6 BPG 2.6 3P% 0% Modern-day big man from Kentucky who swatted 2.6 shots per game last season. Not a real threat as a creator or on offense, but can finish lobs, plays great defense, has good mobility and can make things happen around the rim.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jalen Johnson F Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.2 RPG 6.1 APG 2.2 3P% 44.4% There's a lot of mixed reviews on Johnson's prospects -- he underwhelmed at Duke and opted out late in the season, after which the Blue Devils immediately went on a four-game winning streak -- but he's a former blue-chip recruit who still has good size, good playmaking ability in transition and above-average passing skills for a player his size. He won't slip out of the first round, but he likely won't be the top 10 pick most expected he'd become either.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Corey Kispert F Gonzaga • Sr • 6'7" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.6 RPG 5 APG 1.8 3P% 44% No way to sugarcoat this: Kispert really struggled in the NCAA Tournament. Best known for his shooting and spot-up skills, he went 9 of 28 from 3 in his final four games and really had a hard time in the title game with Baylor's length and athleticism. He finished the season hitting 44% of his 3s and should level out as a first-rounder because of his quick shot and consistency as a scorer, but his stock has dropped from surefire lottery pick to being drafted closer to the 14-24 range.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 21 Ziaire Williams F Stanford • Fr • 6'8" / 185 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd There were some really good moments for Ziaire Williams as a shot-maker, but his production at Stanford this season was inconsistent and inefficient, dropping him from the lottery to mid-to-late first territory. Still, he has the talent as a scorer to be a nice buy-low candidate for a team hoping that his one-and-done season can be built upon and that his slender frame can stand to add some muscle. Improving on both could return lottery value late in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Josh Giddey SF Australia • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.1 RPG 6.9 APG 6.6 3P% 31.8% One of the fastest rising international prospects in this draft, Giddey is breaking out in the NBL Australia for Adelaide as a modern-day guard/wing who can create, score and rebound. Reminds me a bit of what was so appealing about Deni Avdija as a prospect last draft because of the size and handles. Can do a little of everything on offense and the shot appears to be improving.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 23 Johnny Juzang G UCLA • Soph • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 15th PPG 16 RPG 4.1 APG 1.6 3P% 35.3% A month ago, Johnny Juzang was barely on the NBA Draft radar. But his shot-making in the NCAA Tournament requires us to take him seriously. What he did for UCLA -- averaging 22.8 points on 51% shooting as the Bruins went to the Final Four as an 11 seed -- cannot be ignored. Teams will want to see him do it more consistently, so the pre-draft process for him will be fascinating if he declares. But he made tough shot after tough shot in the tourney. What he sustained over the course of the last month of the season is no fluke.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 24 Usman Garuba PF Spain • 6'8" / 229 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 3.7 RPG 4.1 BPG .52 FG% 46.1% Undersized big at 6-8, but a big game to back up first-round credentials. Garuba's long been considered an elite defensive prospect who is raw on the other end, and that remains true of him. Still, what he can do on defense defending almost any position is going to be of immense value in this range of the draft even knowing his flaws on offense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jared Butler G Baylor • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 14th PPG 16.7 RPG 3.3 APG 4.8 3P% 41.6% Really did not perform particularly well in the NCAA Tournament ... until it mattered. Butler finished Baylor's run off strong, accounting for 39 points on 8-of-13 shooting from 3-point land in the Final Four and title game combined en route to winning MOP honors. He's going to be an intriguing late-first flier because of his high ceiling; he can shoot the rock at a high rate from anywhere and is a capable creator and passer.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Sharife Cooper G Auburn • Fr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 16th PPG 20.2 RPG 4.3 APG 8.1 3P% 22.8% Not a perfect prospect, but a fit I really like with Cooper to L.A. He has the best and most creative passing package among guards in this draft and it'd be a nice add for the Clippers, who have all the weapons capable of capitalizing on that skill set. If not for his tiny frame and struggling shot from distance, Cooper would be a top-10 talent in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Day'Ron Sharpe F North Carolina • Fr • 6'11" / 265 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 9.5 RPG 7.6 APG 1.4 Sharpe is more of a traditional big man than modern-day big. He doesn't shoot 3s and is pretty limited offensively overall. But in bursts he made nice reads as a passer and has a limitless motor that will allow him to excel on the boards in the NBA. There's a lot of untapped potential here, with his skill set fitting a need for Philly as Joel Embiid's backup.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Greg Brown F Texas • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 9.3 RPG 6.2 APG 0.4 3P% 33% The athleticism for Brown is off the charts. And he very much caught the eyes of scouts with some flashes he showed as a shot-creator and scorer. But, he's something of a black hole on offense; if he gets the ball the shot is going up. First-round prospect on talent alone, but still most definitely a developmental player who could use some refinement. One of the more fascinating stay-or-go decisions to monitor.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Josh Christopher G Arizona State • Fr • 6'5" / 215 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 18th PPG 14.3 RPG 4.7 APG 1.4 3P% 30.5% This is a draft loaded with wing depth, which doesn't help Christopher's case. And Christopher himself didn't help his own case last season. He shot 30.5% from 3 and posted an inefficient 43.2% mark from the floor for a very disappointing Arizona State team. Still, solid size for a scoring wing who has the ability to create and score. That's probably enough to keep him in the top 35 or so of this draft.