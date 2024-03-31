After getting bounced in the first round by a No. 16 seed, the Purdue Boilermakers are looking for redemption and a trip to the Final Four when they battle the second-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in a 2024 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup on Sunday. The Boilermakers (32-4), the Big Ten regular-season champions at 17-3, stumbled in the Big Ten Tournament, losing to Wisconsin 76-75 in the semifinals. The Volunteers (27-8), who won the SEC regular-season crown at 14-4, also ran into difficulty in the SEC Tournament, falling to Mississippi State 73-56 in the SEC quarterfinals. Both teams have rebounded nicely, cruising through the first three rounds. Tennessee defeated Creighton 82-75 in the Sweet 16, while Purdue blew by Gonzaga 80-68.

Tip-off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5. Before making any Purdue vs. Tennessee picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall.

Now, he has his sights on Tennessee vs. Purdue in the 2024 Elite Eight and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Purdue vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -3.5

Tennessee vs. Purdue over/under: 147.5 points

Tennessee vs. Purdue money line: Tennessee +139, Purdue -166

TEN: The Volunteers are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games

PUR: The Boilermakers are 7-1 in their last eight games played in March

Why Purdue can cover

Senior center Zach Edey has been virtually unstoppable. In three NCAA Tournament games this year, he has 80 points, 49 rebounds and six assists. He has had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in four consecutive NCAA Tournament games, the second-longest streak in NCAA history. For the season, he is averaging 24.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists per game.

Sophomore guard Braden Smith is also coming off a double-double with 14 points and 15 assists in the Sweet 16 win over Gonzaga. He also added eight rebounds and one steal. He's had two double-doubles in the past three games. He had 11 points and 10 assists in the first-round win over Grambling. In 36 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.6 minutes.

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers have been led by senior guard Dalton Knecht, who is coming off a 26-point, six-rebound, five-assist and two-steal performance in the win over Creighton. He nearly had a double-double in the 62-58 win over Texas in the second round. In that game, he scored 18 points, while grabbing nine boards. The transfer from Northern Colorado, who is in his first year with Tennessee, started 35 games and averaged 21.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.4 minutes.

Junior guard Zakai Zeigler has also been on a tear of late. In the win over Creighton, he finished with 18 points, five assists and four rebounds. He posted a double-double in the tournament-opening win over Saint Peter's. In that game, he scored 11 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed two rebounds. In 35 games, including 29 starts, Zeigler is averaging 11.9 points, six assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 31.4 minutes.

